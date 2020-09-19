Rautahat woman succumbs to COVID-19 at Chitwan Medical College

CHITWAN: A woman from Chandrapur Municipality-9 in Rautahat district died of coronavirus in Chitwan district today.
A woman undergoing treatment at Chitwan Medical College Teaching Hospital died this morning.
She had been admitted to the hospital on September 13 after she complained of shortness in breath.
The 51-year-old patient was diagnosed with COVID-19 a day later.
She died at around 6:15 am today in course of treatment at the hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU), said the college Director Dr Dayaram Lamsal.
