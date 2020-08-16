Woman dies of Covid-19 in Dharan-based BPKIHS

DHARAN: A Coronavirus infected person who had been undgergoing treatment at Dharan- based BP Koirala Institute of Health Science (BPKIHS), has passed away on Saturday night.
The 50-year-old woman from Biratnagar Metropolitan City-2 succumbed at 12:30 am today in the Covid Special Unit of the institute, informed BPKIHS.
She was referred to the hospital from Biratnagar-based Neuro Hospital after she showed symptoms of Covid-19 including excessive fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for the last five days.
The deceased was also suffering from chronic lung conditions, thyroid problems and had been undergoing treatment of heart conditions in Delhi, India.
She was admitted to the BPKIHS on Saturday 11:50 pm, informed Dr Nidesh Sapkota, spokesperson at the BPKIHS.
The body of the deceased is being managed as per the regulations, added Spokesperson Sapkota.
With this fatality, the number of covid related death has reached seven in the institute.
