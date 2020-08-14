2 officers killed by rebels in Indian-held Kashmir: police

SRINAGAR, INDIA: Anti-India rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir attacked a police party in the disputed region’s main city Friday, killing two police officials and injuring another, police said.
Inspector-General Vijay Kumar said militants sprayed bullets at the police party from a narrow lane on a busy highway in Srinagar amid heightened security to counter any possible rebel attacks on the eve of India’s independence day on Saturday.
Reinforcements of counterinsurgency police and soldiers were search in the area for the attackers.
None of the rebel groups that have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989 immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Kumar said police have identified the attackers and would soon “neutralize” them.
The attack comes amid near-daily fighting between Pakistani and Indian soldiers along the highly militarized frontier that divides Kashmir between the two nuclear-armed rivals.
India and Pakistan claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety. Many Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel cause that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.
India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Pakistan denies.
Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.
KATHMANDU: Not only did the weather play a spoilsport during the great celestial show, as Perseid meteor showers were on peak, this year the moon phase (last quarter) too hindered enthusiasts from enjoying it as it impeded view of the shower peak. Considered one of the best meteor showers of the Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 525 new cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking the nationwide count to 24,957. The new infections were confirmed after testing 9,859 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours. A total of 483,038 PCR tests have been Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Kathmandu valley on Wednesday reported 127 cases of coronavirus infections, which is slightly lesser than the previous day's tally. Of the 127 cases, 111 cases surfaced in Kathmandu while Bhaktapur and Lalitpur logged 11 and 5 cases respectively. Over a hundred cases were report Read More...
BAJURA: Olena village in Badimalika Municipality-4 of Bajura district is at the risk of landslide and flood. The swollen Budhiganga River has eroded the earth while there is also the risk of landslides that could occur from two sides of the village. It has been reported that 87 people of 12 famil Read More...
BARCELONA: Not two months after battling back the coronavirus, Spain’s hospitals are beginning to see patients struggling to breathe returning to their wards. The deployment of a military emergency brigade to set up a field hospital in Zaragoza this week is a grim reminder that Spain is far fro Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry in its daily media briefing confirmed that four Covid-19 related deaths have been reported from four districts of the country in the last 24 hours. A 45-year-old male from Matihani Municipality-6 in Mahottari district passed away on Sunday (August 9) at Ramjanaki Ho Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali businesses have laid off 22.5% of their workers as measures to contain the novel coronavirus hit tourism and other activities, a senior central bank official said on Thursday, citing a study of the economic impact of the outbreak. The study of nearly 700 enterprises in 52 of the Read More...
LISBON: Paris St Germain scored two late goals, including a stoppage-time winner from substitute Eric Choupo-Moting, to beat outsiders Atalanta 2-1 and end the Serie A side's Champions League dream in their quarter-final on Wednesday. Atalanta, in their first Champions League campaign, went a Read More...