‘Am I going to get shot?’ kids ask, as brands try to explain racism and violence to children

NEW YORK: For 8 minutes and 46 seconds – the length of time it took George Floyd, an unarmed black man, to die at the hands of Minneapolis police – cable TV kids channel Nickelodeon’s screen went black on Tuesday to sounds of inhaling and exhaling, as white text flashed “I can’t breathe.”
Pokemon pledged $100,000 in support for Black Lives Matter. Sesame Street is co-hosting a televised town hall meeting with CNN on Saturday morning.
These are just a few of the examples of how companies that entertain or sell products for kids are adjusting their messages, as they attempt to deal with this moment in American history and explain the complexities of racism and police brutality to children through action and words.
“It’s one thing to try to preserve the innocence of children, but you shouldn’t preserve the ignorance of children in a country that is multiracial that has this bad history,” CNN commentator Van Jones told Reuters in an interview on Friday.
Jones and CNN anchor Erica Hill will host an hour-long special on CNN titled “Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism” in partnership with Sesame Street. The show aims to teach school-aged children how to identify inequality and speak out against it.
CNN is owned by telecommunications company AT&T Inc, whose chief executive, Randall Stephenson, urged other CEOs in a CNBC interview to speak out against racial inequality.
Experts said parents need help interpreting for children the relentless barrage of messages on social media and on television as peaceful protesters and looters clash with authorities all across the country.
“I have seen a spike in anxiety for my black kid clients because they are having access to the news,” said Javonte’ Bass, a clinical mental health counselor. “When the parents are watching, they’re listening.”
Fear of catching the coronavirus forced families indoors. Fear of dying at the hands of police are keeping kids from going back out, Bass said. One nine-year-old black child even asked Bass, “Am I going to get shot, too?”
On CNN’s event, Jones said viewers should not expect a historical rundown of slavery and colonialism in the United States. The show will urge parents to teach their children empathy. “Failing to teach kids about empathy and fairness is always harmful,” Jones said.
That applies to views of law enforcement as well, Jones and Bass emphasized. “Police officers are not saints or superheroes. They’re human beings,” Jones said. “Some are good. Most are good, but some are bad.”
Education is a theme among the responses from brands for children.
“Our mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow and that includes inspiring them to be tolerant, inclusive, and kind,” toy company The Lego Group said in a statement.
In addition to pausing advertising for a week to avoid marketing any of its toys, including police-themed toys, next to images of police violence, the company is committing $4 million to organizations that teach children about racial inequality.
Lego has also encouraged fans to come up with new ideas for inclusive toy sets on its platform Lego Ideas.
One of its previous sets, The Women of NASA, which featured astronaut Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman in space, was inspired by a submission to Lego Ideas.
KATHMANDU, JUNE 5 The Ministry of Health and Population has come up with new guidelines for coronavirus testing, setting priority for testing swab samples using polymerase chain reaction method. The health ministry, in its National Testing Guidelines for COVID-19, has stated that all the suspe Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 5 Officials at the Ministry of Health and Population say that declaring public health emergency will help the government deal with the COVID-19 crisis more effectively. Khem Bahadur Karki, health adviser to Minister of Health and Population, told THT that declaring public healt Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 5 As many as 194 Nepalis from the United Arab Emirates and Myanmar arrived home today on flights operated by the governments of the respective countries. While a Myanmar Air Force aircraft carrying 26 Nepalis landed at Tribhuvan International Airport at 11:00am, another aircraf Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 5 Kathmandu Metropolitan City has issued a procedure to guarantee a source of livelihood to the daily wagers, who have been rendered jobless for more than two months as economic activities have been completely halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdown. Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 5 The Supreme Court today rebuked District Administration Office, Siraha, and others for unlawfully detaining Chakra Bahadur Khatri, a resident of Khotang district, for more than a year. The court asked the National Human Rights Commission to secure the release of the man and w Read More...
BANGOR, MAINE: US President Donald Trump has ordered the military to remove 9,500 troops from Germany, a senior US official said on Friday, a move likely to raise concerns in Europe about the US commitment to the continent. The move would reduce US troops numbers in Germany to 25,000, from the 3 Read More...
CHITWAN, JUNE 5 Fifteen years have passed since the infamous Bandarmudhe bomb blast, but the victims of the incident are still awaiting justice. The bomb blast carried out by the then rebelling CPN Maoist on a passenger bus at Madi of southern Chitwan had taken the lives of 38 people, leaving Read More...
CHARLOTTE: Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand are giving $100 million to organizations dedicated to promoting racial equality and social justice. In a joint statement Friday on social media, Jordan and the Jordan Brand said money will be paid over 10 years with the goal of “ensuring racial equ Read More...