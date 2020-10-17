Azerbaijan says 12 civilians killed, 40 wounded in Ganja by Armenia shelling

BAKU: Azerbaijan said on Saturday 12 civilians were killed and more than 40 were wounded in the city of Ganja due to shelling by Armenia.
The Azeri Prosecutor General’s office said that two shells hit apartment buildings in the country’s second largest city.
There has been no official reaction from Armenia as yet.
BEIJING: A Chinese city is offering Sinovac Biotech's experimental COVID-19 vaccine to essential workers and other high-risk groups as part of a national programme for about $60. The eastern city of Jiaxin's center for disease control and prevention (CDC) said in a statement on WeChat that tw Read More...
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE/DORAL, FLORIDA: President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will return to the campaign trail on Friday with visits to three battleground states, a day after the two contenders clashed from afar during duelling televised town halls. The split-screen events, whi Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 4,392 additional coronavirus infection cases on Friday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 126,137. There are currently 37,382 active cases in the country. Similarly, 4,808 people are staying at quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country. While Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Covid-19 death toll has crossed the 700-mark with 21 additional fatalities reported in various parts of the country on Friday. With the latest additions, the total death count now stands at 715. It indicates that 0.57 per cent of the people that contracted the disease have Read More...
KATHMANDU: Citizen Investment Trust (CIT) will deposit Rs 12.5 billion in a fixed deposit account in commercial banks, according to a notice issued by the Trust today. According to the CIT, the trust is all set to open fixed deposit accounts in commercial banks categorised as "A" level banks by Read More...
BANGKOK: Thailand's prime minister rejected calls for his resignation Friday as his government stepped up efforts to stop student-led protesters from rallying in the capital for a second day in defiance of a strict state of emergency. Police closed roads and put up barricades around a major Bangk Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: 2,402 fresh Covid-19 cases detected in Kathmandu valley on Friday Till date, 1,254, Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 2,402 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Friday. Of the total new cases, 1,784 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 244 and 374 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. Read More...