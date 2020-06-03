Brazil sets another record for daily coronavirus deaths

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil registered another record number of novel coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday evening, as the pandemic in Latin America’s largest country shows no signs of slowing down.
The nation registered 28,936 additional cases of the novel coronavirus, the ministry said, and 1,262 deaths. There are now 555,383 total confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil and 31,199 coronavirus deaths.
The fresh record comes as some Brazilian leaders, including right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, continue to belittle the virus, warning that the economic fallout from quarantine measures will be worse than the virus itself.
“We lament all deaths, but it’s everyone’s destiny,” Bolsonaro said in front of the presidential residence in Brasilia earlier on Tuesday.
Even in states and cities where leaders had previously instituted lockdown orders, authorities have been rapidly loosening restrictions in recent days, despite the number of daily new cases continuing to grow in most regions.
Education Minister Pokharel says he had no clue about it Kathmandu, June 1 Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada today said the proposal to make each private school responsible for improving education quality of at least one public school was brought in consensus with the private school owners. Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 1 The government has released an 11-point action plan to bring back and manage citizens who have been affected by COV- ID-19 and want to return home. Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokharel, who is also coordinator of the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and C Read More...
Bajura, June 1 The swab samples of people kept in the quarantine facility at Dhuralsain Secondary School were collected after the death of a two-year-old child in Budhiganga Municipality, Bajura. Municipality Mayor Dipak Bikram Sha said the child, who was infected with COV- ID-19, died Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 1 Tourist standard member hotels of the Hotel Association Nepal are ready to provide quarantine service at Rs 2,000 per night with four meals a day. Disclosing member hotels’ decision today, Binayak Shah, first vice-president of HAN, said, “Our proposal was to charge Rs 3,0 Read More...
POKHARA: As many as 10 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Gandaki Province on Tuesday morning, taking the provincial tally to 37. According to Gandaki Health Directorate, Parbat reported its first five confirmed cases while the other five hailed from Syangja. Among the infecte Read More...
SEOUL: North Korea will open schools this month after delays over concern about the novel coronavirus, state media has reported, the latest sign of opening up even though the isolated country has said it has had no confirmed cases of the disease. North Korean schools usually begin their spri Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 1 Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada has said that the budget for fiscal year 2020-21 is realistic and has tried to address the current circumstances. Responding to reservations about the budget expressed by lawmakers in the meeting of the House of Representatives today, Khatiw Read More...
CICERO: Two people have been killed during unrest in the Chicago suburb of Cicero as protests continued over the death of George Floyd, according to a town official. Spokesman Ray Hanania says 60 people were arrested in the town of about 84,000 located west of Chicago. Hanania didn’t provide ad Read More...