China would make a coronavirus vaccine a ‘global public good’

Published: June 07, 2020 11:30 am On: World
Reuters
BEIJING: China will increase international cooperation if it succeeds in developing a novel coronavirus vaccine, the science and technology minister said on Sunday.

China would make a vaccine a “global public good” when it is ready, the minister, Wang Zhigang, told a news conference in Beijing.

