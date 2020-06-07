China would make a coronavirus vaccine a ‘global public good’

BEIJING: China will increase international cooperation if it succeeds in developing a novel coronavirus vaccine, the science and technology minister said on Sunday.
China would make a vaccine a “global public good” when it is ready, the minister, Wang Zhigang, told a news conference in Beijing.
CHARLOTTE: Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand are giving $100 million to organizations dedicated to promoting racial equality and social justice. In a joint statement Friday on social media, Jordan and the Jordan Brand said money will be paid over 10 years with the goal of “ensuring racial equ Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has scheduled a chartered flight for Narita in Japan on Sunday. The flight has been scheduled to operate on the request of a travel agency. In a press release issued by the NAC, on Thursday, it stated that the Nepali Embassy in Japan has no role in o Read More...
KATHMANDU: Forbes has named BTS as one of Top 50 highest-paid celebrities in the world on its latest annual list out on June 4. The K-pop band is placed at 47 on the list with an estimated $50 million pretax income. Soompi quotes Forbes as stating, “The K-pop supergroup grossed $170 million o Read More...
KATHMANDU: Taemints and Shawols can look forward to Taemin's comeback in July. After SPOTV News reported that SHINee's maknae Taemin would be releasing a new album in July, Soompi says that SM Entertainment, SHINee's label, confirmed the news. “Taemin is preparing for a July comeback. Beginn Read More...
BHOJPUR, JUNE 5 Five Nepali workers, who had returned from India recently, tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhojpur today. Having entered the country through Sunauli entry point on May 26, they were put in a holding area in Jarayotar of Arun Rural Municipality. According to Bhojpur police Ch Read More...
KATHMANDU: The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended updated guidelines for the use of masks as a part of comprehensive measures against transmission of the coronavirus infection. WHO, on Friday, released videos explaining the right techniques of using fabric and medical masks as a prec Read More...
KATHMANDU: BIGBANG member and main vocal Taeyang has revealed that his wife Min Hyo-rin changed his mind about marriage. In the sixth episode of his documentary White Night on YouTube titled Crystal Clear that was released on June 4, Koreaboo reports he says that marriage and raising a fami Read More...