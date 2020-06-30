China’s parliament passes Hong Kong Security law

THT Online

KATHMANDU: China has passed the national security legislation for Hong Kong, on Tuesday. This move has authorised Beijing with sweeping powers.

China’s parliament passed the law unanimously which is being dubbed as one of the most radical changes since Hong Kong’s return to the mainland, Cable TV was quoted as saying in Reuters

This law is likely to have conflict with the high degree of autonomy the global financial hub was granted at its July 1, 1997 handover.

The United States began eliminating Hong Kong’s special status under US law on Monday, halting defence exports and restricting the territory’s access to high technology products.

Earlier this month, China’s official state agency Xinhua had unveiled some of its provisions, including that it would supersede existing Hong Kong legislation and that the power of interpretation belongs to China’s parliament top committee.

“No sort of sanctioning action will ever scare us,” Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said during her regular weekly news conference, targeting Washington’s act of eliminating Hong Kong’s special status under US law on Monday.

However, she refused to comment on the legislation owing to the ongoing meeting in Beijing.

