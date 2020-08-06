Eight COVID-19 patients die in hospital fire in western India

AHMEDABAD: Eight COVID-19 patients died in a fire that broke out in the intensive care ward of a private hospital in India’s western city of Ahmedabad early on Thursday, officials said as they launched a probe into the incident.
Police stopped angry relatives from entering the Shrey Hospital in the Gujarat state capital after the tragedy which, according to emergency services, was caused by a medical staff member’s personal protective equipment (PPE) catching alight.
“A staffer whose PPE caught fire ran out of the ward to douse it but the fire spread rapidly to the whole ward,” said Rajesh Bhatt, additional chief fire officer of the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services.
“Five men and three women, who were undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus were not in a position to escape… they died due to smoke and heat caused by the fire,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said “he was saddened by the tragic hospital fire” in his home state.
In Mumbai, India’s financial capital, hospital staff waded through corridors flooded with rain water to enter wards following torrential monsoon season downpours.
India’s coronavirus cases rose by 56,282 on Thursday, taking the total to 1.96 million including 40,699 deaths.
KATHMANDU: Vice-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Bamdev Gautam, who till a few weeks ago was siding with the party’s faction led by Co-Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal, today said he was in no camp.Gautam issued a press statement through his Personal Aid Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Two more persons have died of coronavirus disease in Parsa taking the district death-toll to 17. A 46-year-old male of Birgunj Metropolitan City-15, who was detected with the coronavirus infection and was under treatment, died on Wednesday morning. The deceased, a diabetic patient Read More...
KATHMANDU: Fortified rice, lentils and vegetable oil, totalling to nearly 1,500 MT, have been distributed by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Government of Nepal to school children (Grade 1-8) in rural areas. Food items donated by the United States have been handed over to ch Read More...
BIRGUNJ: As many as 133 new coronavirus infection cases have been detected in Bara and Parsa districts today. Among the infected are 26 females between the ages of eight and 72 years. The report made public by Narayani Hospital's laboratory showed 17 cases from Bara district while remaining fr Read More...
MANCHESTER: Former Europa League winners Manchester United booked a quarter-final spot in the tournament after their second-string side laboured to a 2-1 home win over LASK Linz on Wednesday to seal a 7-1 aggregate rout of the Austrian side. United's reward is a clash with FC Copenhagen in Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 381 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the nationwide count to 21,390. The new infections were confirmed after testing 6,359 specimens through PCR method across the nation in the last 24 hours. Among the new Read More...
AYODHYA, INDIA: Despite the coronavirus restricting a large crowd, Hindus rejoiced Wednesday as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke ground on a long-awaited temple of their most revered god, Ram, at the site of a demolished 16th-century mosque. Modi offered prayers to nine stone blocks with Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 412,953 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...