Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: An ex-British Gurkha serviceman has died of COVID-19 infection in London. Chet Prasad Gurung (59) from Parbat district, breathed his last at Northwick Park Hospital last night.

Senior vice-president of Tamudhi UK London Branch, Chet Prasad was a well-known person among the Nepali diaspora here as a philanthropist.

He had been living in isolation at his home as per doctor’s advice after running fever for two weeks. Gurung was taken to the emergency ward after experiencing breathing problems and was later shifted to ICU.

He was put on ventilator after his health worsened two days ago. Spokesperson at the Nepali Embassy in London, Sharad Raj Aran informed about Gurung’s passing away to his family and other Nepali organisations.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook