Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away

KATHMANDU: Bollywood’s renowned choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in an ICU of a Mumbai hospital, this morning, Hindustan Times reported. She was 71.
Khan who was admitted to Mumbai-based Guru Nanak Hospital since last month following breathing complications, died of cardiac arrest.
Her funeral will be performed in Mumbai today itself.
Saroj Khan, during her four decade long career, had choreographed over 2000 songs.
She is survived by three children — Hamid Khan, Hina Khan and Sukanya Khan.
The year 2020 hasn’t been particularly kind to the Indian film industry. Actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and musician Wajid passed away this very year.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death by suicide has led the Bollywood-nepotism debate to a whole new level.
