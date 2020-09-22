Ginsburg’s death exposes fragility of health law protection

WASHINGTON: With COVID-19 the newest preexisting condition, the Obama-era health law that protects Americans from insurance discrimination is more fragile following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
A week after the presidential election, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on an effort backed by President Donald Trump to strike down the Affordable Care Act, or ACA, in its entirety. Former President Barack Obama’s landmark law bars insurers from turning away people with health problems, or charging them more.
With Ginsburg on the court, there seemed to be little chance the lawsuit championed by conservative-led states could succeed, given that she and four other justices had twice previously voted to uphold important parts of the health law. But that 5-4 majority is gone following Ginsburg’s death last Friday from complications of metastatic cancer of the pancreas.
Yet it is not at all clear what the court will do. A narrow ruling might leave most of the law intact, sparing protections for people with preexisting conditions, Medicaid expansion, health insurance subsidies and other core elements. In that case Ginsburg’s death might not turn out to be a crucial difference in the court’s consideration.
Nonetheless, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has accused Trump of wanting to rush a conservative replacement for Ginsburg through Senate confirmation partly so he can accomplish his unfilled vow to repeal “Obamacare.” A new justice could be seated in time for the Nov. 10 arguments.
“There’s many, many people in our country — and millions more now because of coronavirus — who have preexisting medical conditions,” she said Sunday on ABC. “The president has not been truthful in what he has said about that. He is in court to crush the preexisting condition as he crushes the Affordable Care Act, instead of crushing the virus.”
Said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., “If you don’t trust Republicans with your health care, you shouldn’t trust them with the Supreme Court seat.” Preserving safeguards for people with preexisting conditions is a top argument for Democrats trying to mobilize public opinion in states where incumbent Republican senators face tight reelection challenges. It’s one the few avenues Democrats have to try to block a Supreme Court nominee in the GOP-controlled chamber.
The White House says Democrats are trying to scare voters. “Despite the refusal by the biased media to acknowledge it, President Trump has repeatedly said he will protect those with preexisting conditions,” spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.
Back in 2017, failed Republican bills that sought to replace the Obama law would have weakened the health law’s protections for people with medical problems, said analyst Larry Levitt of the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. That GOP legislation had White House backing.
“It’s become like motherhood and apple pie to protect people with preexisting conditions, but there is a big gap in the campaign slogans and what (Republicans) are willing to support,” said Levitt. “President Trump has promised to protect people with preexisting conditions, but has yet to put out a plan to do so.”
The ACA provides coverage to more than 20 million people through a combination of expanded Medicaid and subsidized private insurance. Coverage has grown as people have lost job-based coverage in the coronavirus pandemic.
Although Obamacare is more than 10 years old, it remains politically divisive. In recent Kaiser polling, 49% of Americans viewed the health law favorably, while 42% did not. Yet by 53% to 38%, Americans did not want the Supreme Court to overturn the ACA.
The latest case to threaten the health law rests on arcane arguments.
The lawsuit followed congressional approval of a major tax cut in 2017, which included the reduction of an Obamacare tax on the uninsured to zero. Brought by Texas and other states, the suit argued that without the tax, the health law’s requirement that most Americans carry health insurance was unconstitutional. Therefore, the entire statute must fall.
A federal district court judge in Texas agreed with the Obamacare foes. But an appeals court in New Orleans hesitated to go that far. It struck down the ACA requirement to carry insurance, but sidestepped a decision on the constitutionality of the overall law. The appeals court sent the case back to the district judge to sift through what parts of the law should go or stay. ACA supporters appealed to the Supreme Court.
In written arguments this summer, the Trump administration said that if the health insurance requirement is invalidated, “then it necessarily follows that the rest of the ACA must also fall.” The administration’s brief to the Supreme Court did not mention the coronavirus.
If the high court first hears the case with eight justices and they deadlock 4-4, the court can schedule a new round of arguments when a new justice joins.
But whether Trump is reelected or former Vice President Joe Biden wins in November, the road to lasting health care changes that would improve options for Americans ultimately leads back to Congress.
If Democrat Biden wins the presidency, he’d expand the basic framework of Obama’s law and add a new public health plan. If Trump wins, he’d have another chance to make good on his pre-inauguration promise of “insurance for everybody” that would be “much less expensive and much better.”
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 21 Hiteri Foundation provided food relief packages to long-persecuted Rohingya Muslim refugees here in Kapan on Sunday, September 20. More than 175 families are taking shelter in Kapan after entering Nepal following a mass exodus from their native Myanamar. Also seen in pi Read More...
ITAHARI, SEPTEMBER 20 Itahari Sub-Metropolitan City has prepared a 100-bed isolation centre. Located on the premises of Itahari Stadium, the isolation centre will come into operation from tomorrow, said Ward Chair Bhupendra Baral. Construction of the isolation centre began on September 11. Read More...
MUGLING, SEPTEMBER 20 A fund raising campaign organised through social medial for a kidney patient has raised Rs 1.18 million. The money was raised for the treatment of 19-year-old Sharmila Gurung of Chaibung in Ward 3 of Icchyakamana Rural Municipality. Sharmila’s both kidneys have failed. Read More...
DHANGADI, SEPTEMBER 20 Air service at Dhangadi airport, which was suspended for nearly six months due to COVID-19 pandemic, is resuming tomorrow. Private airline Buddha Air will be starting Kathmandu-Dhangadi-Kathmandu flights, according to Chief at Dhangadi Airport Office, Tej Bahadur Budhath Read More...
BAGLUNG, SEPTEMBER 20 Local youths have collected cash and food supplies for Dhorpatan flood survivors. Cash equivalent to Rs 1.14 million and food supplies were distributed on Friday. The funds were collected by youths affiliated to Yusabi Sewa, Galkot and Baglung. Every family was give Read More...
BIRGUNJ: As many as four Covid-19 related fatalities have been reported within 24 hours in Birgunj. All four of them had been undergoing treatment in Baba International Temporary Covid Hospital managed by National Medical College and Narayani Hospital. Among the deceased, two – 78-year-old m Read More...
KATHMANDU: Preparation has begun to devise a new technology to excavate tunnel to bring Yangri and Larke rivulets water to Kathmandu under the second phase of the much-awaited Melamchi Drinking Water Project. The diversion tunnel was excavated by Drilling, Blasting and Mucking (DBM) technology to Read More...
KATHMANDU: Two more Covid-19 related fatalities have been reported in Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS). According to Dr Nidesh Sapkota at the BPKIHS, a 72-year-old female from Mechinagar Municipality-8 of Jhapa died while undergoing treatment at the Special Covid Unit Read More...