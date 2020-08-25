Haley fuels 2024 presidential speculation with Republican convention speech

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley may have fired up speculation about a 2024 presidential bid on Monday, delivering a speech at the Republican National Convention that praised President Donald Trump while touting her own accomplishments and life story.
Haley, the 48-year-old daughter of Indian immigrants, showcased a compassionate brand of Republicanism at home while pushing for strong resolve on the global stage.
She was a rising Republican star when Trump tapped the then-South Carolina governor to become ambassador to the United Nations in 2017.
Haley, who left her UN post in late 2018, has achieved prominence as a woman of color in a party that has struggled to win the votes of women and minorities.
She cited her successful efforts to remove the Confederate flag from the South Carolina state capitol grounds following the 2015 massacre of nine Black churchgoers in Charleston by a white supremacist. But she avoided mentioning the word “Confederate,” instead calling the flag a “divisive symbol.”
“In much of the Democratic Party, it’s now fashionable to say that America is racist. That is a lie. America is not a racist country,” Haley said.
She noted her father wore a turban and her mother a sari. “I was a brown girl in a black and white world,” Haley said.
“My mom built a successful business. My dad taught 30 years at a historically Black college. And the people of South Carolina chose me as their first minority and first female governor.”
She praised Trump for taking on Iran, China and North Korea, while supporting allies like Israel. Critics have accused the president of cozying up to US adversaries such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, while alienating NATO allies.
Republicans on Monday nominated Trump for a second term as he faces Democrat Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election. [nL1N2FQ0C8
Haley added the United Nations was not for the faint of heart and was a place where dictators put their hands out and ask for Americans to pay their bills.
“Well, President Trump put an end to all that. With his leadership, we did what Barack Obama and Joe Biden refused to do. We stood up for America … and we stood against our enemies,” Haley said.
NEW DELHI: India’s main opposition Congress called a meeting of its highest decision-making body on Monday, following a letter from almost two dozen top leaders seeking changes to the way the party is run. Long a dominant force in Indian politics, the Congress has suffered two heavy defeats in Read More...
DAMAULI: Preparation is being made to install camera traps to study leopards in the forest area of Bhanu Municipality in Tanahun district. According to Kedar Baral, chief of Division Forest Office, Tanahun, 36 cameras will be installed in the 1/1 kilometre grid in 4,000 hectares of forest area sp Read More...
DHANGADHI: Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers of Sudurpaschim Province has been temporarily closed, with Chief Minister Trilochan Bhatta and other officials forced into self-isolation, after the CM's driver was detected with COVID-19. CM Bhatta along with his personal personal Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 743 new cases of coronavirus infection on Monday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 32,678. Of the newly infected persons, 246 are females while 497 are males. The new infections were confirmed after testing 10,234 specimens thr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 610,469 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Eight more patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population, at its regular media briefing, on Monday. Among the deceased, three are females while five are males. One male each from Sunsari and Morang distr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley has recorded 224 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Monday, as per the Ministry of Health and Population. This is the highest single-day cases reported so far from the three districts within the valley. Of the 224 cases, 177 surfaced in Kathmandu district and La Read More...
LISBON: Bayern Munich's journey to the Champions League title required 'brutal' mental strength and focus during a rollercoaster season that saw a major team overhaul. Sunday's 1-0 win over Paris St Germain not only clinched a sixth European crown for Bayern, it also saw them become the first t Read More...