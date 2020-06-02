India approves emergency use of remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients

BENGALURU: India‘s government said on Tuesday it has approved Gilead Sciences Inc’s antiviral drug remdesivir for emergency use for five doses in treating COVID-19 patients.
Remdesivir, which is administered intravenously in hospital, is the first drug to show improvement in COVID-19 patients in formal clinical trials and is at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19, which has no approved treatment or vaccine.
The drug was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month and has received approval by Japanese health regulators. The drug is being administered in some countries under compassionate use rules.
“(Remdesivir) approved on June 1 under emergency use with condition for five dose administration,” the Drugs Controller General of India said in an email statement.
The approval comes a day after the U.S. drugmaker reported that remdesivir showed modest benefit in patients with moderate COVID-19 given a five-day course, while those who received it for 10 days in the study did not fare as well.
The drug has been approved for the treatment of adults and children with severe COVID-19, the Indian Express newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
The regulator has decided against extending the use of the drug to 10 days, based on existing evidence presented to it at the time of approval, according to the paper.
Gilead did not respond to an email seeking further details.
The company signed non-exclusive licensing pacts last month with five generic drugmakers based in India and Pakistan, including Cipla Ltd and Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd , to expand supply of the drug.
As of Tuesday, India has 198,706 cases of coronavirus and has recorded 5,598 deaths, health ministry data showed https://www.mohfw.gov.in.
Governments are racing to bolster supplies of remdesivir, with European and South Korean authorities vying for the potential COVID-19 treatment.
BAJURA: Defeating the entire purpose of isolation, one person who tested positive for the coronavirus infection and another who tested negative, both share a common toilet facility in a Bajura hospital. According to the District Hospital, Bajura, even though there are two persons in the isolation Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on Covid-19 from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 71,903 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 113,757 Ra Read More...
SIRAHA: Taking advantage of the extended nationwide lockdown, local contractors, in collusion with local representatives and security agencies, have been illegally extracting river-borne materials from Kamala river, bordering between Siraha and Dhanusha districts, in recent times. A day after Read More...
GAIGHAT: A man has been arrested on the charge of attempt-to-rape in Triyuga Municipality-8 of Udayapur district, on Monday. The 25-year-old was arrested after a married woman pressed charges alleging the man of attempting to rape her, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) at the District Police Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-led government has decided to forward the proposal for the mobilisation of Nepali Army to President Bidya Devi Bhandari. The Cabinet meeting held on Saturday at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar had decided to rope in the Nepali Army in C Read More...
NEW DELHI: A queue of ambulances formed outside the main crematorium in India's capital New Delhi on Monday, as the number of deaths from the novel coronavirus continues to rise. Cases in the country crossed 190,000, the health ministry said on Monday, overtaking France to become sev Read More...
MOSCOW: Russia will start administering its first approved antiviral drug to treat coronavirus patients next week, its state financial backer told Reuters, a move it described as "a game changer" that should speed a return to normal economic life. Russian hospitals can begin giving the drug to pa Read More...
LONDON: Roger Federer is the world's highest-paid athlete for 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic knocked soccer's Lionel Messi off top spot, according to the annual Forbes list released on Friday. The Swiss tennis great, owner of a men's record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, earned $106.3 million in t Read More...