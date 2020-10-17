India begins selecting people for priority coronavirus vaccines

MUMBAI: India’s coronavirus infections rose by another 62,212 cases over the previous day and a local media report said on Saturday that the government had begun identifying about 300 million people who would be given the vaccine first when it is ready.
The Times of India said that frontline health and sanitation workers, police officials and elderly people with co-morbidities will get the vaccine on priority.
The plan, which is still in the draft stage, aims to cover 23% of the population in the first phase. The final plan is likely to be ready by end October-November, the report said.
The selected individuals will be given an estimated 600 million doses.
Earlier this month, health minister Harsh Vardhan had said that India hopes to receive up to 500 million doses of coronavirus vaccines by July next year to inoculate about 250 million people.
Officials have said that giving the vaccine to India’s 1.3 billion people will be a mammoth exercise, likely to stretch well into 2022.
India‘s cumulative tally of coronavirus infections stood at 7.43 million on Saturday, having risen by 62,212 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed.
But the number of active infections slipped below 800,000 for the first time in 1.5 months, which the ministry called a significant achievement.
India has recorded the world’s second-largest number of cases after the United States and worries have been high that there may be further spikes during the ongoing festival season.
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17 Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 16 Nepali Congress COVID-19 Monitoring Committee today issued a press release saying that the government had failed miserably in its efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic. The committee led by Joint General Secretary Prakash Sharan Mahat submitted its report to party Pres Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 16 The National Human Rights Commission has ruled that police personnel killed Gopal Tamang of Sindhupalchowk and Ajay Tamang of Nuwakot while they were in their custody. Nepal Police had claimed that Gopal and Ajay Tamang, accused of kidnapping and murdering 11-year-old Read More...
KATHMANDU: The National Human Rights Commission refused to review its decision regarding the alleged extra-judicial killing of Sarlahi in-charge of Netra Bikram Chand-led Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Kumar Paudel. The NHRC had concluded on October 21 that police unnecessarily used force to kill Pa Read More...
KATHMANDU: The NHRC has ruled that the murders of six youths in Soti of Rukum district on May 23 were committed due to deeply-rooted caste discrimination and the government should have zero tolerance against such incidents. The rights body asked all the three tiers of the government to carry out Read More...
WASHINGTON: A New York tabloid’s puzzling account about how it acquired emails purportedly from Joe Biden’s son has raised some red flags. One of the biggest involves the source of the emails: Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani has traveled abroad looking for dirt on the Bidens, developing relationships Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has requested hospitals across the country to ensure that health workers and employees involved in treatment of coronavirus patients stay in quarantine or isolation only if they have symptoms or have tested positive for the coronavirus infection. E Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bada Dashain, the greatest and longest festival of Nepali Hindus, has begun with Ghatasthapana today. Ghatasthapana, the first day of Navaratri Parba or the nine-night festival of Bada Dashain, falls on Ashwin Shukla Pratipada. Ghatasthapana is observed by Hindu devotees by perform Read More...