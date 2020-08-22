India cases inch closer to 3M, spread in south

NEW DELHI: India has recorded another 24-hour jump in coronavirus infections as the disease spreads across the country’s southern states after plateauing in the capital and the financial center of Mumbai.
India’s Health Ministry reported 69,878 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 2,975,701. Globally India has been reporting the biggest daily rise in cases for 18 consecutive days.
Some 2.2 million people have recovered from the disease in India since the first case was diagnosed in late January.
India has the third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil, and its 55,794 deaths give it the fourth-highest death toll in the world.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, said Friday that the goal was to end the pandemic within two years of its first emergence in Wuhan, China, late last year.
KATHMANDU: The government has constituted a high-level committee for effectively carrying out tasks corresponding to prevention and control of the coronavirus infection. Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal formed a committee tasked for the prevention and control of the virus in Read More...
SINGAPORE: Researchers in Singapore have discovered a new variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus that causes milder infections, according to a study published in The Lancet medical journal this week. The study showed that COVID-19 patients infected with a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 had better cli Read More...
DHANGADHI: District Administration Office, Kailali has imposed a prohibitory order that has come into effect from Thursday midnight amid rapidly rising cases of Covid-19 across the country. The DAO informed that the prohibition order has been imposed until August 30 to control the Covid-19 tr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Sastodeal, a leading local e-commerce company in Nepal, and Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace have officially entered into a strategic partnership to initiate cross-border trade opportunities for its lakhs of sellers. Under the partnership, Sastodeal will host produc Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 838 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Friday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 30,483. The new infections were confirmed after testing 13,589 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours. A total of 579,899 PCR tes Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as eleven Covid-19 fatalities were reported on Friday, which is the highest single-day deaths recorded in a single day in Nepal. Of the deceased, one is female while the rest are males. The eleven deaths have been reported from eleven different districts. Makwanpur, Dolakha, Read More...
At least 22,781,565 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 792,837 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Read More...
KATHMANDU: According to the Ministry of Health, Kathmandu Valley on Friday reported 182 new cases of Covid-19 Of the 182 cases, 142 surfaced in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur logged 25 cases and Bhaktapur recorded 15. Kathmandu along with five other districts — Morang, Parsa, Rautahat, Ma Read More...