India confirms over 75,00 new coronavirus cases

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday confirmed over 75,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 1,000 deaths in the past 24 hours.
With more than 5.5 million cases, India is behind only the United States in total number of confirmed infections. India’s death toll from the virus is nearly 89,000.
So far, nearly 76% of the new virus cases are concentrated in 10 states, with Maharashtra in central India accounting for almost a quarter of new infections on Monday.
Daily new infections in India have been hovering around 90,000 for the past few days, but experts point out that testing still varies from state to state. And new surges have been detected in states that had so far been left relatively unscathed by the virus.
The central state of Chhattisgarh, where nearly half the population is poor, has seen the sharpest increase in new infections. The caseload in the state, where the health system is very fragile, has increased from around 33,000 in beginning of the month to over 86,000 now. The state government announced a weeklong lockdown of 10 districts on Monday.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 21 Hiteri Foundation provided food relief packages to long-persecuted Rohingya Muslim refugees here in Kapan on Sunday, September 20. More than 175 families are taking shelter in Kapan after entering Nepal following a mass exodus from their native Myanamar. Also seen in pi Read More...
DHANGADI, SEPTEMBER 20 Air service at Dhangadi airport, which was suspended for nearly six months due to COVID-19 pandemic, is resuming tomorrow. Private airline Buddha Air will be starting Kathmandu-Dhangadi-Kathmandu flights, according to Chief at Dhangadi Airport Office, Tej Bahadur Budhath Read More...
BAGLUNG, SEPTEMBER 20 Local youths have collected cash and food supplies for Dhorpatan flood survivors. Cash equivalent to Rs 1.14 million and food supplies were distributed on Friday. The funds were collected by youths affiliated to Yusabi Sewa, Galkot and Baglung. Every family was give Read More...
BIRGUNJ: As many as four Covid-19 related fatalities have been reported within 24 hours in Birgunj. All four of them had been undergoing treatment in Baba International Temporary Covid Hospital managed by National Medical College and Narayani Hospital. Among the deceased, two – 78-year-old m Read More...
KATHMANDU: Preparation has begun to devise a new technology to excavate tunnel to bring Yangri and Larke rivulets water to Kathmandu under the second phase of the much-awaited Melamchi Drinking Water Project. The diversion tunnel was excavated by Drilling, Blasting and Mucking (DBM) technology to Read More...
KATHMANDU: Two more Covid-19 related fatalities have been reported in Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS). According to Dr Nidesh Sapkota at the BPKIHS, a 72-year-old female from Mechinagar Municipality-8 of Jhapa died while undergoing treatment at the Special Covid Unit Read More...
UNITED NATIONS: World leaders will come together, virtually, on Monday to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, as the deadly coronavirus pandemic challenges the effectiveness and solidarity of the 193-member world body. As COVID-19, which emerged in China late last year, began to spread Read More...
Lalitpur, September 21 Teachers take online classes with internet facility provided by school at the empty classroom of Shree Rudrayanee Secondary School in Khokana, Lalitpur on Monday, September 21, 2020. The School has facilitated internet access to those students who cannot avail the same at h Read More...