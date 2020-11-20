India could get access to AstraZeneca vaccine by January, local manufacturer says

MUMBAI: The head of an Indian company contracted to make AstraZeneca Plc’s COVID vaccine said it could deliver it to health care workers and elderly Indians by January as the country’s caseload of infections crossed nine million on Friday.
The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, has already manufactured millions of doses of the vaccine that is being developed in collaboration with Oxford University while results from late-stage trials are awaited.
Britain-based AstraZeneca has signed several supply and manufacturing deals with companies and governments around the world.
On Thursday, data published in the medical journal The Lancet showed that AstraZeneca’s vaccine produced a strong immune response in older adults, with researchers expecting to release late-stage trial results by Christmas.
Drugmakers Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc have also released data from late-stage trials that shows more than 90% efficacy in their vaccine candidates.
India is watching the progress of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but availability and supply could be an issue with a population as large as India’s, the head of a committee advising the prime minister said this week.
Adar Poonawaala, the chief executive of the SII, said that his company would seek emergency use authorisation for the AstraZeneca vaccine as soon as authorities in the United Kingdom approved it and made it available for the general public.
“It’s been a Herculean task and we are very happy now that we are almost now on autopilot waiting just for the vaccine results to come,” Poonawaala told a conference on Thursday. “Then we can churn out hundreds of millions more of the vaccine.”
The vaccine would be priced between $5-$6 in the retail market, but the Indian government would get it for much less, because they would buy it bulk, Poonawaala said.
It would take at least two to three years for all of India’s 1.3 billion population to be covered, he said.
India has the world’s second-highest number of infections, after the United States, but cases have slowed down since hitting a peak in September.
It recorded 45,882 new infections and 584 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday. India has now registered more than nine million cases of the coronavirus and 132,162 deaths.
An Indian government-backed vaccine, developed by private company Bharat Biotech, could be launched as early as February, a government scientist told Reuters earlier this month.
NEW YORK: Former President Barack Obama's “A Promised Land” sold nearly 890,000 copies in the US and Canada in its first 24 hours, putting it on track to be the best selling presidential memoir in modern history. The first-day sales, a record for Penguin Random House, includes pre-orders, e-b Read More...
BIRGUNJ: People were seen busy buying various items at the local market, during Chhath festival amid coronavirus pandemic in Birgunj Metropolitan City, Parsa district, on Thursday. Although various District Administration Offices in the country have prohibited the public celebration of the festiv Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley reports 1,229 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday Till date, 1,633,559 tes Read More...
MELBOURNE: Australia should stick with Joe Burns as David Warner's opening partner for next month's first test against India despite Will Pucovski's strong claims for that role, former captain Ricky Ponting has said. Victoria's Pucovski, 22, has broken into Australia's 17-man squad for the four-t Read More...
MUMBAI: India recorded 45,576 new cases of the coronavirus, taking total infections to 8.96 million, data from the health ministry said on Thursday. The South Asian nation has the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 infections, after the United States, but cases have been falling since hit Read More...
MADRID: A frustrated Lionel Messi said he is tired of being blamed for problems at Barcelona after he was accused by Antoine Griezmann's former agent of making life difficult for the French striker at the La Liga club. Eric Olhats had accused Messi of having too much control at the club, say Read More...
LONDON: More than 56.24 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,348,720 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...
KATHMANDU: After the celebration of Dashain and Tihar festivals in Nepal, the Hindu community in the Mithila region and other parts of the country are now engaged in celebration of Chhath, a festival dedicated to Sun God. People are observing festivities in compliance with the government issued C Read More...