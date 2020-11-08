India daily coronavirus cases run at nearly half September peak

MUMBAI: India counted 45,674 new cases of the coronavirus, taking total cases to 8.5 million, health ministry data showed on Sunday as the daily increase remained at half the peak seen in September despite a series of religious festivals.
India has the second-highest caseload in the world, behind the United States, which has 9.91 million cases.
Deaths rose by 559, the health ministry said, taking total mortalities to 126,121.
The Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, falls this week, raising fears that one of the most social religious holidays on India’s calendar could lead to a faster spread of infections.
NAIROBI: Ethiopia's prime minister on Friday said his government has carried out airstrikes against the forces of the country's well-armed Tigray region, asserting that strikes in multiple locations “completely destroyed rockets and other heavy weapons" and made a retaliatory attack impossible. Read More...
The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Common cold antibodies yield clues to COVID-19 behavior Among people who were never infected with the new coronavi Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1,512 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Saturday. Of the total infections, 625 are females and 887 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,294 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Saturday reported 2,753 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 191,636. Of the total infections, 1,077 are females and 1,676 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,512 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Va Read More...
KATHMANDU: Five secretariat members of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) including party Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal today met with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, another co-chair, to request him to call the Secretariat meeting. Dahal held an informal meeting with senior leader Jhalanath Khanal, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley has witnessed a colder day with the fall in temperature today. Likewise, cold has increased across the country. Station Maximum Temp.* (°C) Minimum Temp. (°C) 24 hrs Rainfall (mm) Dipayal 29.0 10.5 0.0 Dadeldhura 20.0 8.0 0.0 Dhangadi Read More...
DHANGADHI: Temporary hospital established in Dhangadhi Sub-metropolis of Kailali district for the treatment of COVID-19 is almost fully occupied by the patients. The 50-bed temporary hospital managed by Seti Provincial Hospital has admitted 49 patients, as of Saturday, the provincial hospital Read More...
DHANGADHI: Two persons succumbed to COVID-19 in Kailali district on Saturday morning. A 39-year-old man from Tikapur Municipality-1 and a 59-year-old woman from Bardagoriya Rural Municipality-4 died from the coronavirus infection in home isolation today, according to information officer Shivaraj Read More...