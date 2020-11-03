India records 38,310 new coronavirus cases

MUMBAI: India recorded 38,310 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 8.27 million, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.
It was the ninth straight day that infections numbered fewer than 50,000, as cases have dipped from a September peak, but experts warn the current season of festivals could lead to another spike.
Deaths rose by 490, carrying the toll to 123,097, the ministry added.
BANKE: As many as 33 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in Banke district so far. Likewise, the district also recorded 253 active infections while 2,886 infected people have recovered, according to data provided by the district health office. A 70-year-old woman of Nepalgunj Sub Metrop Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 1,630 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Monday. Of the total new cases in the last 24 hours, 1,329 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 193 and 108 cases respectively. The number of Read More...
POKHARA: The national assemblage of journalists reporting on hydroelectricity has formed a Hydroelectric Journalists' Society. The journalists from across the country assembled in Machhapuchchhre Rural Municipality of Kaski district and formed a 13-member committee led by The Himalayan Times' Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Monday reported 2,933 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 176,500. Of the total infections, 1,176 are females and 1,757 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,630 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valle Read More...
DHANGADHI: A police constable stationed at a temporary police post in Gadsera area of Jorayal Rural Municipality has been accused of attempting to murder a teenage girl after raping her. A complaint has been filed against the police personnel at Doti District Police Office (DPO). The 24-year-old Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley records 1,630 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday Till date, 1,469,812 test Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 24 individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours. With the recent addition of fatalities, Nepal’s Covid-19 death-toll has now advanced to 984. 2,933 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coron Read More...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday his government will give provisional provincial status to part of Kashmir, drawing condemnation from India, which has long objected to any such changes by Islamabad. Khan's proposal would apply to Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan's only land Read More...