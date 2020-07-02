Indian PM Modi shuts Weibo account after banning Chinese apps

HONG KONG/NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deleted his account on Sina Weibo , China’s answer to Twitter, an Indian government source and the company said, as tensions between the two countries continue to simmer over a border skirmish.
Since posting on Sina Weibo the first time in 2015 during a visit to China, Modi has been an infrequent user of the Chinese social media platform. He had more than 200,000 followers and 100 posts before the account was shut.
Sina Weibo announced the closure of the account late on Wednesday and the removal comes a few days after India banned dozens of Chinese apps, including Sina Weibo and ByteDance’s TikTok, following the border clash between the two nations.
An Indian government source told Reuters on Thursday that it took time to get Modi’s account taken down.
“For VIP accounts, Weibo has a more complex procedure to quit which is why the official process was initiated. For reasons best known to the Chinese, there was great delay in granting this basic permission,” the source said.
India lost 20 soldiers in the clash last month at the disputed Himalayan border in what it said was a premeditated attack by Chinese troops. Beijing rejected the allegations and blamed frontline Indian troops for crossing into its side of undemarcated border.
Modi was among a handful of foreign leaders with a Weibo account.
Notably, he revealed the birth dates of both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang by wishing them “Happy Birthday” on Weibo. The birth dates of senior leaders in China are usually not revealed publicly.
Chinese leaders are rarely active on social media. Foreign social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are blocked in China.
The Indian source said all of Modi’s posts on Weibo had been deleted except for two showing pictures of him with Xi. “On Weibo, it is difficult to remove posts with the photo of their president,” the source said.
JHAPA, JUNE 30 With the onset of monsoon, locals of Dolobasti village located beyond the Mechi River have been left in a lurch due to lack of bridge over the river in Jhapa. Dolobasti, home to 300 families in Ward 3 of Bhadrapur Municipality is located beyond the Mechi River. Indigenous peo Read More...
KATHMANDU: NASA is broadcasting live International Space Station (ISS) expedition on a SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, being performed by NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken today, at 10:00 UTC (6:00 am EDT/ 3:45 pm in Nepal). The astronauts are scheduled to depart the ISS’s Quest airlock Read More...
POKHARA: Gandaki Province is fast approaching the 1000 mark with 28 additional cases of the coronavirus infection being detected today. The new cases were confirmed through tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Kathmandu, Pokhara Health Science Academy, Pokhara and Bh Read More...
GENOA: Juventus secured a 3-1 win at lowly Genoa on Tuesday to stay four points clear at the top of Serie A thanks to a solo goal by Paulo Dybala, a long-range rocket from Cristiano Ronaldo and an exquisite curling shot by Douglas Costa. Genoa held out defiantly until halftime with goalkeepe Read More...
LONDON: Britain's house prices fell in annual terms for the first time since 2012 in June as the country reeled from the coronavirus shock to the economy, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday. Nationwide said its measure of house prices fell by 0.1% compared with June of las Read More...
New Hong Kong security law comes into force Hundreds defy police ban to protest new law Suspects arrested by Chinese agents may face mainland trial Pro-Beijing politicians welcome city's 'second return' BEIJING/HONG KONG: Hong Kong police moved swiftly on Wednesday against protesters Read More...
HONG KONG: Hong Kong police made their first arrest under a new national security law imposed by China's central government, arresting a protester Wednesday for carrying a flag calling for Hong Kong's independence. The man was arrested after police had issued multiple warnings to the crowd at a p Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli held discussions with the Ministers in his government at his Baluwatar residence, today. At the meeting, the subject of top-leaders of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) demanding the PM's resignation during Tuesday's Standing Committee meeting was broadly Read More...