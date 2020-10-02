India’s coronavirus infections rise to 6.39 million

BENGALURU: India’s coronavirus case tally climbed to 6.39 million after it reported 81,484 new infections in the last 24 hours, while related deaths were just shy of 100,000 mark, data from the health ministry showed on Friday.
Deaths from coronavirus infections rose by 1,095 in the last 24 hours to 99,773, the ministry said.
The South Asian nation, which is second only to the United States in terms of total cases, has a scope for higher infections with a large chunk of the population still unexposed to the virus, a survey showed on Tuesday.
Kathmandu, September 28 People queuing without maintaining safe distancing to buy onions at NRs. 60 per kg at the Nepal Food Corporation at Thapathali in Kathmandu on Monday. Photo: Naresh Shrestha/THT Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Security personnel in a search operation found body of a youth who had gone missing in a forest in Chandrapur Municipality-6 of Rautahat district. The Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel found the body partly devoured by a wild animal in Tildhare forest, four kilometres south Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 30 Shilpee Theater performs a symbolic protest street drama on Wednesday in support of Dr Govinda KC, the 63-year-old orthopedic surgeon who is on his fast-unto-death hunger strike at Teaching Hospital, seeking reforms in the medical sector for the 19th time. Photo: Skanda Ga Read More...
PANCHTHAR, SEPTEMBER 30 Shivadobhan-Lumfabung-Nawamidanda road of Panchthar has started falling apart well before completion of its construction. Locals have accused the contractor of compromising on quality while constructing the road. The 13- km road had been contracted for 600 million rupee Read More...
RAUTAHAT, SEPTEMBER 30 A tiger attacked a person and killed him in Lamaha forest of Rangapur Sajhedari Forest that falls under the National Forest in Chandrapur Municipality of Rautahat. Locals found his body today. The deceased has been identified as Sangam Bhandari, 27, of the municipality. Read More...
DHULIKHEL, SEPTEMBER 30 Namobuddha Municipality in Kavre’s has started its third phase of relief distribution to poor households affected by the coronavirus crisis. According to Mayor TP Sharma Timalsina, the process of distributing relief to 363 families with weak economic background has be Read More...
JANAKPURDHAM, SEPTEMBER 30 An engineer has developed an App named ‘Tutor’ to promote Maithili language and its script. Maithili, one of the ancient languages widely spoken in Nepal and India, is one among the 129 languages spoken in Nepal. Abhinav Jha, a graduate in network engineering, Read More...
SIMIKOT, SEPTEMBER 30 Preparation to set up the armed police post in Namkha Rural Municipality, Limi, is in the final stage. The armed police post is all set to be established at Takchi valley of Namkha in Limi Lapcha, which is 25 km away from the Nepal-China 12 number border pillar. At a t Read More...