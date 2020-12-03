International Day of Persons with Disabilities being marked today

KATHMANDU: The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD) is being observed worldwide today.
The theme for this year is ‘Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World by, for and with persons with disabilities’.
The Day was proclaimed in 1992 by a United Nations General Assembly resolution.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for greater inclusion of persons with disabilities in society, including in COVID-19 response and recovery.
“As the world recovers from the pandemic, we must ensure that the aspirations and rights of persons with disabilities are included and accounted for in a inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 world. This vision will only be achieved through active consultation with persons with disabilities and their representative organisations,” Guterres has said.
I take this issue of disability inclusion extremely seriously.
Securing equal rights for persons with disabilities is enshrined in the values of the @UN Charter and a core promise of the #GlobalGoals: to leave no one behind. https://t.co/aSq9MteCTj pic.twitter.com/4nHyDRn9TC
â€” AntÃ³nio Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 30, 2020
The UN chief also posted a video on the occasion of World Disability Day that is being held in the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic this year.
When crises such as #COVID19 grip communities, people with disabilities are among the worst affected.
Let’s commit to tackling together the obstacles, injustices & discrimination they experience. pic.twitter.com/EkqepdPDtI
â€” AntÃ³nio Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 3, 2020
Featured Image: File
