More than a dozen killed in Peru nightclub crush as police raid clandestine party

LIMA: More than a dozen people were crushed to death or asphyxiated as partygoers tried to flee a Lima nightclub after it was raided by police for hosting a party in violation of coronavirus restrictions.
The public prosecutor’s office said on Sunday that 11 of the 13 dead tested positive for COVID-19. Fifteen of the 23 people detained by police who broke up the clandestine event on Saturday night also tested positive, President Martin Vizcarra said.
At least six others were injured, including three police officers, as around 120 people tried to escape the Thomas Restobar club in Lima’s Los Olivos district on Saturday night as police arrived to evacuate the party, which neighbors had reported, national police and government officials said.
The partygoers had become trapped between the only entrance door, which was pushed closed in the chaos, and a staircase leading to the street, police said.
Government officials clarified on Sunday that the 13 victims were 12 women and one man between the ages of 20 and 30, after initially reporting the victims as 11 men and two women.
Peru ordered the closure of nightclubs and bars in March and banned extended family gatherings on Aug. 12 to fight what is Latin America’s second highest COVID-19 infection rate, according to a Reuters tally. A Sunday curfew is also in effect.
The club’s owners, a married couple, were detained, the Interior Ministry said.
Representatives of the nightclub were not immediately available to comment.
The Interior Ministry said in a statement that police did not use tear gas or firearms in the raid, after some family members of victims told local radio station RPP that officers used tear gas at the scene.
Vizcarra condemned the club’s owners and said similar clandestine events were common, and posed a serious threat to public health.
“I have sorrow and I have sadness for the people and relatives of the people who have died, but I also have anger and indignation for those who were irresponsible by organizing this type of event,” Vizcarra said at a public event on Sunday. “Please reflect, let’s not lose more lives due to negligence.”
The 60 police officers who participated in the raid were also being tested for coronavirus, officials said.
Peru had recorded a total of 594,326 coronavirus cases as of Sunday, more than double the number reported on July 2, while the known death toll has risen to 27,663.
LONDON: London's famous Tower Bridge, which crosses the River Thames in the heart of the British capital, was stuck open on Saturday, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers amazed at the sight. The historic bascule-and-suspension bridge failed to close after opening to allow ships to pass underne Read More...
MINSK: Authorities in Belarus blocked more than 50 news media websites that were covering weeks of protests demanding that authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko resign but protesters still turned out again Saturday, some forming a chain of solidarity in the capital. The Belarusian Associat Read More...
Lalitpur, August 23 Women gather on the bank of a River in Thapagaun, Lalitpur, on Sunday to perform Rishi Panchami rituals amid the ongoing movement prohibition imposed by district authorities in the valley. Photo: Balkrishna Thapa/THT Read More...
KATHMANDU: Tesla AC brand is all set to introduce a new model of air conditioner in the Nepali market. Despite being alike every other standard air conditioner in the world, this particular model consists of something that will make people feel like it is a truly a Nepali brand. The new AC will s Read More...
POKHARA: Nepali Congress, Kaski has urged the Gandaki province government and local levels to extend the ongoing prohibitory order in Kaski district to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the community level. The district has been totally shutdown following the prohibitory order clamped five days a Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepalis that were stranded in Dubai airport following the government's decision to cancel their repatriation last week, will fly home today. According to the Nepal Airlines Corporation, a wide-body aircraft A-330 has left for Dubai this morning and is scheduled to return with the passe Read More...
TANAHUN: As many as 186 persons, earlier diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, have been discharged upon recovery from the disease in Tanahun district. Similarly, a total of 231 persons are currently infected with coronavirus in the district. According to the District Health Office, Tanahun, Read More...
RAUTAHAT: As many as three children who went bathing in the Bagmati River, have gone missing on Sunday. The girls went missing at around 10:00 am as they were washing themselves up at the River as part of Rishi Panchami rituals. The missing girls are Pinku Kumarii Mukhiya, 10, daughter of Bhad Read More...