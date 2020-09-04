New Zealand to retain coronavirus measures across country until mid-Sept

WELLINGTON: New Zealand‘s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday current restrictions to beat the spread of the coronavirus would be in place until at least mid-September.
Auckland, the country’s largest city and the centre of a fresh outbreak, will remain on alert level 2.5 that limits gatherings to no more than 10 people.
“The best economic response remains a strong health response. If we get it right we will ultimately shake off restrictions faster and lessen the risk of bouncing around,” Ardern told a news conference.
Other parts of the country will be under alert level 2, which requires people to observe social distancing rules and restricts gathering sizes to no more than 100 people. The settings will be reviewed on Sept. 14.
New Zealand reported five new COVID-19 cases on Friday – three cases of community transmission and two imported cases at managed isolation facilities.
The country has had 1,413 coronavirus cases, of which 112 are active, and 22 deaths.
The Pacific nation of 5 million people had appeared to have succeeded in halting community transmission of COVID-19 but Auckland’s fresh outbreak prompted the government to place the city back in lockdown last month.
The lockdown was lifted on Sunday, allowing schools and offices to reopen, although masks are mandatory on public transport across the country.
PUNTA GORDA: Hurricane Nana brushed past Honduras and barreled toward Belize, where thousands of people were stocking up on food, water and construction materials ahead of its landfall expected early Thursday. Long lines stretched through supermarkets and hardware store shelves were nearly bare a Read More...
SEOUL: Heavy winds and rain lashed much of the Korean peninsula Thursday after Typhoon Maysak made landfall, even as damage from a previous typhoon last week was still being repaired and a third typhoon gathered strength off the coast. Typhoon Maysak, the ninth of the season and the fourth to Read More...
PARIS: France plans to spend 100 billion euros ($118 billion) to pull its economy out of a deep coronavirus-induced slump, signalling renewed efforts by President Emmanuel Macron to push through a pro-business reform agenda. The stimulus equates to 4% of gross domestic product, meaning France Read More...
KATHMANDU: Six people diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. With the latest additions, Nepal’s Covid-19 fatality toll has now advanced to 257. The Health Ministry in its regular media briefing reported that four women and two men passed aw Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry on Thursday reported 1228 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. Nepal’s Covid-19 tally as such stands at 42,877. Of the infected, 394 are females while 834 are males. More than 731,852 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date. A Read More...
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN: When the bowling alley reopened, Zohal Bayat was eager to get back to the lanes. For four long months amid Afghanistan’s coronavirus, it and other recreational facilities had been closed. So that meant Bayat, a member of the country’s national women’s bowling team, had been Read More...
WASHINGTON: The federal budget deficit is projected to hit a record $3.3 trillion as huge government expenditures to fight the coronavirus and to prop up the economy have added more than $2 trillion to the federal ledger, the Congressional Budget Office said. The spike in the deficit means that f Read More...
HUMLA: Properties worth Rs 6 million have been gutted in a blaze that broke out at Rodikot of Sarkeghad Rural Municipality-7 in Humla district. The fire that broke out on Wednesday evening completely destroyed six houses and partially damaged nine other houses in Thulogaun area, Chairman of Sarke Read More...