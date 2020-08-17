New Zealand’s Ardern postpones election as coronavirus flares up

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s prime minister postponed the country’s general election on Monday by a month to Oct. 17 as the city of Auckland remains in lockdown due to a new outbreak of the coronavirus.
Jacinda Ardern has been under pressure to put off the polls as political parties said it was impossible to campaign in a way that would ensure a free and fair election.
“Ultimately, the 17th of October … provides sufficient time for parties to plan around the range of circumstances we will be campaigning under,” Ardern said at a news conference.
She ruled out delaying the polls any further, as her Labour Party maintains a strong lead over the conservative National Party in opinion polls.
“We are all in the same boat. We are all campaigning in the same environment,” Ardern said.
An early election works in Ardern’s favour, as her success in stifling COVID-19 and keeping the country virus-free for 102 days until the latest outbreak has boosted her popularity.
The election was scheduled for Sept. 19 and New Zealand law requires it to be held by Nov. 21. Advance voting will now start on Oct. 3.
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, who had called for a delay, said “common sense has prevailed”.
The leader of the populist New Zealand First party delivered government to Labour through a coalition deal after no party won a majority at the 2017 election.
Ardern’s opponents accuse her of using the pandemic to shore up support as she appears on television nearly every day to reassure New Zealanders, while other party leaders struggle to get attention.
Her rivals are hoping Ardern loses some of her appeal once economic hardships caused by the lockdown begin to bite.
With a population of 5 million people, New Zealand has fared far better than most countries during the pandemic. But an abrupt resurgence of COVID-19 last week in Auckland prompted a lockdown, and there’s growing suspicion that the source of the spread was a quarantine facility.
On Friday, Ardern extended a lockdown for Auckland’s 1.7 million residents until Aug. 26, and social distancing rules are in place in other towns and cities. There are 69 active cases in the country.
“Right now the focus must be on finding out exactly what failed so catastrophically at the border so we can be sure it won’t happen again,” National Party leader Judith Collins said on Twitter.
ILAM: Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Ilam district, a Covid-19 isolation ward has been set up inside a quarantine facility for attending to cases of novel coronavirus infection. Medical superintendent of Ilam Hospital Dr Prabhu Sah informed that an isolation ward with twenty beds has been set up, Read More...
Kathmandu, August 15 Police today arrested the main accused in the murder case of a youth in Manmaiju. Laxman Rimal Tamang, 24, was stabbed to death at a local eatery at Manmaiju by a group of youths led by Aang Dorje Sherpa at around 8:30pm, Yesterday. Tamang, a permanent resident of Tarkeshw Read More...
Kathmandu, August 15 After hitting back-to-back record high prices in the domestic market, bullion price slightly declined in the trading week between August 9 and 14. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold price stood at Rs 102,600 a tol Read More...
Kathmandu, August 15 The share market recouped some of the earlier losses, as the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index went up by 27.41 points or 1.98 per cent week-on-week in the trading period between August 9 and 13. According to share market analysts, the sole secondary market has not be Read More...
DHARAN: A Coronavirus infected person who had been undgergoing treatment at Dharan- based BP Koirala Institute of Health Science (BPKIHS), has passed away on Saturday night. The 50-year-old woman from Biratnagar Metropolitan City-2 succumbed at 12:30 am today in the Covid Special Unit of the inst Read More...
DHADING: As many as 414 people have lost their lives in 892 road accidents in the last five years in Dhading district. Two of the major roads connecting Kathmandu to the rest of the country – Prithvi Highway and Tribhuvan Rajpath -- pass through Dhading district. The 88-kilometre-long busy r Read More...
NEW DELHI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is arguably the greatest white-ball skipper in the history of the game, former England captains Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain said in a tribute to the Indian who quit international cricket on Saturday. Known for his unflappable demeanour, 'Captain Cool' D Read More...
BIRGUNJ: The Covid-19 cases are increasingly being reported in the rural areas of Parsa district of late. According to a report published by Narayani Hospital on Saturday, among the 45 new infections detected in Parsa, 12 cases were confirmed in Pokhariya Municipality, the entry point to the rura Read More...