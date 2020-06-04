Officer stabbed, 2 shot in Brooklyn, hours into NYC curfew

NEW YORK: A confrontation in Brooklyn late Wednesday left one police officer stabbed in the neck, two officers with gunshot wounds to their hands and another man shot by police, the New York Police Department said.
The officers were taken to a hospital with wounds that were not expected to be life-threatening, the department said. The condition of the man shot by police was not immediately released.
The bloodshed happened just before midnight in the hours after an 8 pm curfew that was intended to quell unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Details on how it unfolded weren’t immediately available.
Mayor Bill de Blasio was on his way to the hospital to check on the officers, according to a spokesperson.
New York City has been roiled by days of protests over police brutality, and the spot where the shooting took place is just a block away from a place where demonstrators and police engaged over the weekend in an hours-long standoff, during which a police car was burned and protesters beaten with batons.
A neighborhood resident, though, said there was no protest in the area at the time of the shooting, and it wasn’t clear if there was any connection to the unrest.
The area was filled with police personnel and vehicles in the hour after the shooting.
KATHMANDU: The St Xavier’s School, Godavari, has gotten into a dispute with the local level after the latter reportedly established its ward office and a quarantine centre at the teachers' quarters in the school premises on Tuesday evening. Local representatives on Tuesday afternoon established Read More...
Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic were among the tennis players who joined the #BlackOutTuesday campaign against racial injustice, as protests continue over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody. Floyd died after a white policeman pinned his nec Read More...
BENGALURU: India's government has approved Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir for emergency use for five doses in treating COVID-19 patients. Remdesivir, which is administered intravenously in hospital, is the first drug to show improvement in COVID-19 patients in formal clinical Read More...
According to the World Bank’s latest Migration Brief, global remittances are expected to take a dramatic fall by about 20 per cent to US$ 445 billion in 2020 from US$ 554 billion in 2019 due to the economic crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic along with the lockdowns. This decline, the s Read More...
Ram Bahadur Pariyar from Kaski district recently returned from Qatar after losing his job and plans to return to agriculture. “I will grow ginger and turmeric on my farm, they don’t go bad easily, and the market value is good,” he said. The COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing global recession thr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepalis in India willing to return home will now be allowed entry to the country via twenty entry points along Nepal-India border. Addressing all Nepalis in India, Embassy of Nepal in India said on Wednesday that movement through 20 entry points -- Pashupatinagar (Illam), Kakadvitta (J Read More...
At least 6,390,543 people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 379,433 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Read More...
SUNSARI: As many as seven new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Bhokraha Narsingh Rural Municipality of Sunsari district, on Wednesday. The infections were confirmed through the PCR tests conducted in 40 swab samples at BP Koirala Institute of Health Science. Authorities h Read More...