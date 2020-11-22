Palestinian rocket fire draws Israeli air strikes in Gaza

GAZA: Palestinian militants fired a rocket into Israel, drawing Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said on Sunday.
There were no casualties reported on either side of the border. Israeli police said the Gaza rocket fired on Saturday night damaged a factory in the southern city of Ashkelon.
The Israeli military said its aircraft struck in response at several military sites belonging to Hamas, the Islamist armed group that controls Gaza.
Reuters witnesses said the pre-dawn strikes hit targets in Gaza City and the southern Gaza cities of Rafah and Khan Younis, where flames and plumes of smoke could be seen rising from some sites.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility from any of Gaza’s military groups for firing the rocket. Israel and Hamas last fought a war in 2014 and have exchanged fire several times since though the border has been largely quiet in recent months.
“The Hamas terror organization is responsible for all events transpiring in the Gaza Strip and emanating from it, and will bear the consequences for terror activity against Israeli civilians,” the military said in a statement.
There was no immediate comment from Hamas officials in Gaza.
SIRAHA: Members of a Dalit family were thrashed in Dhangadhimai Municipality-7 of Siraha district. Ward chair Ganpait Yadav and his nephews Manoj Yadav, Bharat Yadav, Dilip Yadav and Dipan Yadav allegedly thrashed Sagar Devi Safi (40), her sons Umesh and Ranjit; her brother-in-law Magain Safi (50 Read More...
BAJURA: A crusher industry has been found operating unlawfully at a river in Badimalika Municipality-8 of Bajura district. The industry can only come into operation after getting a permit and carrying out an environmental test. However, the crusher at Bahuli River has been operating without compl Read More...
SHANGHAI: The head of the Tibetan government in exile has visited the U.S. White House for the first time in six decades, a move that could further infuriate Beijing, which has accused the United States of trying to destabilise the region. Lobsang Sangay, President of the Central Tibetan Administra Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Saturday reported 1,674 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 218,639. Of the total new cases, 661 are females and 1,013 are males. In the last 24 hours, 899 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley Read More...
KATHMANDU: Seven more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,305. 1,674 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 218,639. Over 1.3 million deaths from the disease have been rep Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 899 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Saturday. Of the total infections, 387 are females and 512 are males. In the last 24 hours, 685 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur repo Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley reports 899 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday Till date, 1,652,043 test Read More...
LAHORE: Tens of thousands of mourners attended the funeral of a hardline Pakistani cleric in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday, defying a government ban on large public gatherings in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Khadim Hussain Rizvi, 54, died of cardiac arrest Read More...