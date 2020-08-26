Nepal | August 26, 2020

Independence Day 2020
The Himalayan Times > World > Parachutist makes world’s first jump from solar-powered plane

Parachutist makes world’s first jump from solar-powered plane

Published: August 26, 2020 11:50 am On: World
Reuters
Share Now:

PAYERNE: A parachutist completed the world’s first jump from a solar-powered aircraft on Tuesday after the plane soared to a height of 1,520 metres (nearly 5,000 ft) over western Switzerland, Swiss organisers said.

The two-seater prototype plane made the test flight in good weather and to promote renewable energy. Parachutist Raphael Domjan reached a speed of 150 kilometres per hour during his jump, landing near the project base in Payerne.

“Today there were many firsts but the most important is [this is] the first time ever that someone jumped from an electric aircraft. And this is something that is changing the future for this sport for sky divers,” said Domjan, the instigator of the SolarStratos project and who co-piloted the plane.

“It was the first time we did a solar skydive, I climbed with the energy coming from the solar cells of the plane,” he said.

In 2022, the team aims to carry out a high-altitude flight powered exclusively by solar energy, seeking to reach the stratosphere with an altitude of 20,000 metres.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

150 doctors resign en masse in Birgunj

BIRGUNJ: As many as 150 medical officers working at various hospitals in Birgunj resigned en masse on Monday after the concerned authorities failed to address their 5-point demand at the end of a seven-day ultimatum. "We have decided to stop going to hospital from tomorrow as the concerned au Read More...

World Bank Group

SMEs, farmers benefit from over $500m in COVID-19 support in Asia-Pacific region

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 24 Thousands of micro, small, and medium enterprises, and millions of farmers across Asia and the Pacific stand to benefit from the first phase of COVID-19 crisis response funding from International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. As the pandemic Read More...

National Reconstruction Authority CEO Sushil Gyewali

More than 90 per cent victims rebuild houses

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 24 More than 90 per cent of the victims of the 2015 earthquake have already rebuilt their houses while a few are still reconstructing their houses. Speaking during the opening session of the National Symposium on Nepal’s Reconstruction (NSNR) organised by Nepal Reconstruction Read More...

Postal leader defends changes, denies 'sabotaging' election

WASHINGTON: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers Monday that he has warned allies of President Donald Trump that the president’s repeated attacks on the legitimacy of mail-in ballots are “not helpful,” but denied that recent changes at the Postal Service are linked to the November ele Read More...

AstraZeneca starts trial of COVID-19 antibody treatment

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it had begun testing an antibody-based treatment for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, with the first participants dosed, adding to recent signs of progress on possible medical solutions to the disease. The British drugmaker, whose COVID-19 vaccine candidat Read More...

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 23.65 million, death toll over 811,500

At least 23,653,503 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 811,895 people have died, a Reuters tally showed.  Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Read More...

Returnees from India reeling under acute shortage of food, shelter in Bajura

BAJURA: Dharma Sarki of Jhalgaun in Triveni Municipality of Bajura had been living in India for 20 years. Sarki who had been working and living in Karol Bagh, New Delhi along with his wife and a daughter arrived in Nepal about four months ago on April 16 following closures of businesses with the sur Read More...

Woman dies in Kailali isolation, PCR report awaited

DHAGADHI: A woman who had been staying at an isolation facility in Ghodaghodi Municipality-11 of Kailali District passed away on Monday night. The 35-year-old woman, who had been receiving treatment for her kidney related problems in a hospital in India returned home after both her kidneys failed Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times