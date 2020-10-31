Philippines orders evacuation as world’s strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

MANILA: Philippine officials on Saturday ordered evacuation of thousands of residents in the southern part of the main Luzon island as a category 5 storm that is the world’s strongest this year approaches the Southeast Asian nation.
Typhoon Goni, with 215 kph (133 miles) sustained winds and gusts of up to 265 kph (164 mph), will make landfall on Sunday as the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines since Haiyan that killed more than 6,300 people in November 2013.
Pre-emptive evacuations have started in coastal and landslide-prone communities in the provinces of Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur, while Albay provincial government would order residents in risky areas to leave their homes, Gremil Naz, a local disaster official, told DZBB radio station. “The strength of this typhoon is no joke.”
Typhoon Molave last week killed 22 people, mostly through drowning in provinces south of the capital Manila, which is also in the projected path of Goni, the 18th tropical storm in the country.
Authorities are facing another hurdle as social distancing needs to be imposed in evacuation centres to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Philippines has the second highest COVID-19 infections and deaths in Southeast Asia, next only to Indonesia.
Relief goods, heavy machinery and personal protective equipment are already positioned in key areas, Filipino Grace America, mayor of Infanta town in Quezon province, told DZBB radio. “But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, our funds for calamity concerns and expenses are insufficient.”
Local officials cancelled port operations and barred fishers from setting sail.
Typhoon Goni, moving westward at 20 kph (12 mph) from the Pacific Ocean, will bring intense rains over the capital and 14 provinces nearby on Saturday evening, and threats of floods and landslides.
Another typhoon, Atsani, is gaining strength just outside the Philippines. Around 20 typhoons hit the Philippines every year.
KATHMANDU: Had Covid-19 not been prevalent, people from around the world would have visited Bandipur, also known as 'Queen of Hills' in Tanahun district, during the 'Visit Nepal 2020' campaign. Nestled in the foothills, Bandipur is one of the oldest settlements of ethic Newari community. Tour Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date,1,434,053 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, of wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Three Nepali nationals successfully scaled Mount Lobuche with an objective to promote domestic tourism in the country, on Thursday. The three-member expedition led by the chairman of Wongchhu Peak Promotion Pvt Ltd, Lakpa Sherpa reached the top of the peak at 10:00 am yesterday. Read More...
TULSIPUR: The Lumbini Province Police Office, Dang has initiated a campaign for prevention and minimisation of child marriage in the province. The Province Police has launched a 15-day campaign beginning today for minimizing under-age marriage, informed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Raj K Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Friday reported 3,517 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 168,235. Of the total infections, 1,361 are females and 2,156 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,888 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valle Read More...
BERLIN: Bayern Munich defender David Alaba's future at the European champions is in doubt, coach Hansi Flick said on Friday, with months-long contract talks having made no progress towards a new deal. The 28-year-old Austria international has been at Bayern since his youth days in 2008 and ha Read More...
BENGALURU: More than 44.94 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,178,943 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in Decemb Read More...
DUBAI: Jofra Archer has said he is counting down the days until he is finally free from the world of bio-secure bubbles he has been trapped in for the past few months. The England fast bowler is in a bubble in Dubai playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Rajasthan Royals franchise. Read More...