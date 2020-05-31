Somali minibus hits roadside bomb, six killed

MOGADISHU: At least six people were killed on Sunday when a minibus struck a roadside bomb near the Somali capital Mogadishu, police and witnesses said.
The vehicle was carrying passengers, mostly from the same extended family, from the city to a funeral in a nearby town, when it hit the explosive at Hawa Abdi village, 19 kilometres northwest of Mogadishu.
“So far we know the blast killed six people and injured others… The death toll may rise,” Farah Hassan, a police officer told Reuters.
The road is used frequently by government and security vehicles.
“I carried four dead people including my father in law,” Nur Haji Ahmed told Reuters from Madina hospital in Mogadishu, where the injured were taken. He had rushed to the scene after a phone call from a relative.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack from any group.
A group of women farmers at work in the vicinity of a maize field, in Lalitpur, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Read More...
DHANGADHI: A youth lost his life after being buried in a mound of earth on Saturday. The youth, 18, a resident of Udasi, Gauriganga Municipality-8, was digging the soil while a heap of it fell over him and injured him seriously. According to the Spokesperson of District Police Office, Kailali, Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population shared its latest updates on COVID-19 response from across the country, as of today. The total number of coronavirus infection in the country has reached 1,401 with 189 new cases, today. With this, 1,288 males and 113 females have been infected wi Read More...
LONDON: England risks losing control of the coronavirus pandemic again because it is starting to lift its lockdown without a fully operational track and trace programme in place, three senior scientific advisers warned on Saturday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said England’s lockdown measur Read More...
BAJURA: Budhiganga Municipality of Bajura district has decided to insure health-care workers and other staffers, who are engaged in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, equivalent to Rs 100,000. Mayor of Budhiganga Municipality, Deepak Bikram Shah, said that the decision was taken to motivate and enco Read More...
KARACHI: Work on the flight data and cockpit voice recorders of a crashed Pakistani airliner will begin in France on June 2, investigators said on Saturday. "The mission on site (of the crash) is about to be completed," BEA, the French air safety investigation authority for civil aviation, said Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's announcement he was cutting US funding for the World Health Organization prompted criticism Saturday, as spiking infection rates in India and elsewhere served as a reminder the global pandemic is far from contained. Trump on Friday charged that the WHO didn't Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis. As of today, 66,729 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 107,055 Rapid Diagnostic Tests Read More...