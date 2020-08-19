Sushant Singh Rajput death case: India’s SC orders CBI probe

KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court of India has ordered a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput while asking Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence related to the case to the CBI citing that it has limited investigation powers.
According to IANS Justice Hrishikesh Roy said the CBI will be competent to probe not only Patna FIR but any other FIR in connection with the case. It also said that the Mumbai Police has registered only an accidental death report in connection with Rajput’s death, therefore it has limited investigation powers, whereas the case registered by Bihar Police is a full-fledged FIR which has been already referred to CBI, IANS added.
With this order CBI has become the sole authority to investigate the mystery behind Rajput’s death and no other state police could interfere with it. The apex court order came on a plea by Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai.
The apex court emphasised that the probe into the case has been ordered by the court and Maharashtra government must comply and assist.
It also added that the CBI is also free to register a fresh case, if required, as per IANS.
Bollywood celebs welcome SC order
Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to hail the August 19 order of India’s Supreme Court regarding the death of Rajput.
Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted: “SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail.”
Actress Parineeti Chopra termed the order as a “positive step”. She tweeted: “This is a positive step. Please let’s respect this moment, and let the CBI do their work now! Please let’s stop speculating and coming to conclusions on our own .. #CBIforSSR #SushanthSinghRajput.” (https://bit.ly/2FEnZmX).
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit congratulated the late actor’s family as he tweeted: “Heartiest congratulations to the family of #SushantSinghRajput for winning the preliminary round against all those forces who killed #Sushant. More power to you.” (https://bit.ly/3493jOa)
Actor Tusshar Kapoor tweeted: “Ultimately, the law of the land prevails and the truth will be out!! A tragedy doesn’t deserve to be turned into a circus of sorts, on a regular basis.” (https://bit.ly/32cfzei).
