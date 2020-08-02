Nepal | August 02, 2020

The Himalayan Times > World > Suspected Boko Haram militants kill at least 13 in Cameroon

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill at least 13 in Cameroon

Published: August 02, 2020 5:40 pm On: World
Reuters
Share Now:

DOUALA: Suspected militants from Islamist group Boko Haram killed at least 13 people and wounded eight others in a grenade attack in northern Cameroon on Sunday, a security source and a local official told Reuters.

The unidentified assailants threw a grenade into a group of people inside a camp for displaced people in the commune of Mozogo near the Nigerian border in the Far North region, said mayor Medjeweh Boukar.

Boukar was informed by locals that 13 had died. A security official who confirmed the attack said that 2 wounded also died, bringing the toll to 15.

Boko Haram has been fighting for a decade to carve out an Islamic caliphate based in Nigeria.

The violence, which has cost the lives of 30,000 people and displaced millions more, has frequently spilled over into neighbouring Cameroon, Niger and Chad.

In June last year, around 300 suspected Boko Haram militants swarmed onto an island on Lake Chad in Cameroon’s far north and killed 24 people, including 16 Cameroonian soldiers stationed at military outposts.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Nepal COVID-19 Update: 315 new cases, 93 recoveries recorded on Saturday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on the coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 382,490 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried ou Read More...

Dengue

Three additional cases of dengue reported in Lamjung

LAMJUNG: Three fresh cases of dengue has been reported in Besisahar Municipality of Lamjung district, on Saturday. According to the District Community Hospital, three persons -- one each from wards 3, 8 and 9 of the municipality -- have been detected with the mosquito-borne disease. All the pe Read More...

China, coronavirus

Kathmandu valley registers six new COVID-19 cases today

KATHMANDU: Six new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kathmandu valley, on Saturday. Among the six cases, five are from Kathmandu district while one case of transmission has been recorded in Bhaktapur. No cases were detected from Lalitpur. The new infections were confirme Read More...

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.61 million, death toll over 679,000

At least 17,613,278 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 679,105 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Th Read More...

In Pictures: Bakra Eid observed today

READ ALSO: Muslims across country observe Bakra-Eid festival today Read More...

Ninth grader Sakshat raps against caste-based discrimination

KATHMANDU: A 14-year-old boy has used rap music as the tool to raise a voice against the existing practice of untouchability that denies Dalit people social equality. Sakshat Pant, a ninth grader of Gyanodaya Bal Batika School, today released his first rap video titled ‘Tara Ma Dalit’. Th Read More...

Friend Siddharth Pithani alleges Sushant's family asked him to mention INRs 15-cr transaction to cops he didn't know about

KATHMANDU: The family of late Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput asked Siddharth Pithani, a friend of the deceased actor to mention a transaction of INRs 15 crore in his statement to the police though he does not know about this transaction. "Sushant's family members told me about a Rs 15-crore tr Read More...

Rhea Chakraborty says: 'Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail'

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has come forth to address the allegations against her over the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, via a video. "I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice," an emotional Chakraborty is seen as say Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times