Suspected gas leak in northern Japan kills 1, injures 17

TOKYO: A sudden explosion from a suspected gas leak blew out walls and windows in part of a northern Japanese town Thursday morning, killing one person and injuring 17 others.
There was no sign of a fire and investigators at the suspect a gas leak may have cause the blast, Koriyama fire department official Hiroki Ogawa said. Local media say a gas leak and explosion occurred at a restaurant.
So far, one person was confirmed dead and 17 others have been taken to hospitals. Two of them were seriously injured, Ogawa said.
The area has been closed off and neighbours have been evacuated.
NHK footage showed only a skeleton left of a building, the steel structure gnawed and pieces of wall and glass scattered around. Several employees and customers at a nearby bank were injured, NHK said.
The explosion occurred in a crowded business and commercial district close to the city’s main train station, where hospitals, schools and the city hall are also located.
“I heard a ‘boom!’ and felt the ground shaking, so I thought it was an earthquake, but the shaking didn’t last very long so I realized it wasn’t,” an employee at nearby Kuwano Kyoritsu Hospital told NHK. Nobody was injured at the hospital, although some of its windows were shattered.
KALIKOT: Nine persons including seven of the same family were killed in landslides that occurred in two locations of Narharinath Rural Municipality in Kalikot district on Tuesday night, according to Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal. Seven members of local Gange Budha's family died after they Read More...
GHORAHI: A mother and her two-year-old daughter died after being buried by a landslide this morning, in Dang. The deceased have been identified as residents of Sakine in Bangalachuli Rural Municipality-5, stated the chair of the rural municipality, Bhakta Bahadur Oli. Their house was hit by th Read More...
DAMAULI: One-way traffic has been opened as landslide debris have partly been removed at Aanbukhaireni Municipality-4 along the Prithvi Highway in Tanahun district. Vehicular movement along the highway had come to a halt for three hours from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm after a landslide occurred at Ainap Read More...
KATHMANDU: Fifteen new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Kathmandu valley, confirmed the Ministry of Heath and Population, on Wednesday. Of the newly infected, 14 persons hail from Kathmandu district while one case of contraction is from Bhaktapur. The infections were de Read More...
DHANGADHI: An infant was killed and four persons have gone missing in the flood and subsequent inundation caused by the incessant rainfall in Kanda River at Bhajani Municipality of Kailali district, on Wednesday. According to police, the 18-month-old baby of Krishnapur-2 was drowned in Banda Rive Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 358,344 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has evacuated stranded Nepali students from Bengaluru in India. In a press release issued by the Corporation, on Wednesday, it stated that Nepali students stranded in the satellite city of India, Bengaluru, and nearby areas have been repatriated to Nepa Read More...
KATHMANDU: Father of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has filed an FIR accusing six people of abetment to suicide. KK Singh filed the FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna, India, and actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has admitted to being the late actor's girlfriend, is one of the accu Read More...