Thai king restores titles to once-disgraced royal consort

BANGKOK: Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has restored the official titles and military rank to his royal consort, according to a palace announcement on Wednesday, nearly a year after she was accused of being disloyal and disappeared from public view.
The announcement comes as Thailand is roiled by anti-government protests during which demands have also been made for curbs to newly expanded powers of the king, breaking a strong taboo in a nation where conservative tradition upholds the monarch as semi-divine and above criticism.
Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, 35, last October had been stripped of the title Royal Noble Consort in a palace statement that called her “ungrateful” in conducting a rivalry with Queen Suthida, the monarch’s wife.
However, a statement published in the government’s Royal Gazette on Wednesday said Sineenat “is untainted” and therefore entitled to the royal noble consort title and all her previous posts within the palace.
“Therefore, the stripping of royal titles, official position in serving the crown in military capacity and military ranks and the recall of all declarations has never taken place,” the statement said. The order is effective Aug. 28.
Sineenat disappeared after her public disgrace and her whereabouts could not be confirmed. This week, Bild newspaper reported she had arrived in Germany, where the Thai king spends much of the year.
King Vajiralongkorn was officially crowned as constitutional monarch in May last year after first taking the throne following the 2016 death of his father, who reigned for 70 years.
Days before his coronation, the king married the deputy head of his personal bodyguard, Suthida Tidjai, 42, giving her the title of Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana.
A little over two months later, he conferred the title Royal Noble Consort to Sineenat, a former nurse and his bodyguard. It was the first such appointment in almost a century, long before the end of absolute monarchy in 1932.
DHANGADI, SEPTEMBER 1 Staffers deployed in the laboratory at Seti Provincial Hospital, Dhangadi, have been working without testing for COVID-19. The hospital’s laboratory In-charge Ramesh Shahi said staffers did not undergo PCR test because if any of them tested positive for coronavirus, the Read More...
BARCELONA: La Liga on Sunday released a statement saying Lionel Messi's Barcelona contract was still valid, days after his shock announcement that he wants to leave the club and hours after he failed to attend a pre-season medical. Messi's failure to show for his medical underlined the 33-ye Read More...
BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 1 Though Bajura’s northern belt has been reeling under food crisis for the past two months, aircraft are being chartered to supply liquor instead of rice and other edibles to the district. The government has banned transportation of liquor and tobacco-related products durin Read More...
WELLINGTON: Gary Stead has been reappointed as New Zealand men's cricket coach until after the next one-day World Cup in India in 2023, the country's board said on Wednesday. Stead signed a two-year deal to succeed Mike Hesson in 2018 and has continued to build the side, guiding them to a sec Read More...
DAMAULI: A vehicle may have veered off the Prithvi Highway in Aanbukhaireni Rural Municipality-3 of Tanahun district today morning, police presumed. Police presumed that a truck or a mini-truck may have plunged into Marshyandi river below Aanbukhaireni-Muglin road section near Ainapahara. Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 2 Majipa Lakhey Āju or the 'Peaceful Bhairav' is revered during the eight-day-long Indra Jatra festival. Here, a devotee is seen paying his respect to the mask of Majipa Lakhey, seated on its throne who, as per Newari folklore, is said to be the protector of the children. Read More...
TOKYO: An offshore typhoon brought torrents of rain to southern Japan on Wednesday heading to the Korean Peninsula as another storm in the Pacific was growing stronger. Typhoon Maysak was west of Japan, maintaining sustained winds of 162 kilometres per hour (100 mph) with higher gusts, the Japan Read More...
KARACHI: Pakistan said on Tuesday it has blocked Tinder, Grindr and three other dating apps for not adhering to local laws, its latest move to curb online platforms deemed to be disseminating “immoral content”. Pakistan, the second largest Muslim-majority country in the world after Indonesia, Read More...