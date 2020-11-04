Trump wins Ohio, holding on to battleground

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has won Ohio and its 18 electoral votes, holding on to a battleground state where the race against Democrat Joe Biden had tightened in recent months.
The Republican nominee comfortably carried the Midwestern state four years ago, but polls heading into the final weeks showed Biden well within range, forcing the president to spend more time in the state than anyone expected.
In 2016, Trump saw notable support from blue-collar manufacturing and mining communities disenchanted with his opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, and buoyed by the Republican’s promise to bring back jobs to their hard-hit communities.
Biden saw the gap as overly daunting early on but seized an opening in the closing months amid Trump’s softening support among college-educated suburban women. The campaign responded with a summer ad blitz and string of in-person campaign appearances.
KATHMANDU: The Dalai Lama on Monday expressed his condolence on the passing of Tengboche Rinpoche in Namche Bazaar recently at the age of 86. Issuing a press release yesterday, Dalai Lama offered prayers and expressed condolence to the Sangha Community and followers of Rinpoche. In the stateme Read More...
PITTSBURGH: In the closing hours of a campaign shadowed by a once-in-a-century pandemic, President Donald Trump charged across the nation Monday delivering an incendiary but unsupported allegation that the election is rigged, while Democratic challenger Joe Biden pushed to claim states once seen as Read More...
JOHANNESBURG: South African pharmaceutical firm Aspen Pharmacare has announced a deal with U.S. firm Johnson & Johnson to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, if it is approved in South Africa and internationally. In a statement issued on Monday, Aspen said that if ongoing trials bring Read More...
LONDON: A small but key UK study has found that "cellular immunity" to the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 virus is present after six months in people who had mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 - suggesting they might have some level of protection for at least that time. Scientists presenting the findings, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Hotels around Langtang valley have suspended services in view of the increase in the number of coronavirus positive cases around the area. The Gosainkunda Rural Municipality-4 issued a statement on November 1 in this regard. The RM stated that the Hotel Operators Committee held a me Read More...
DHANGADHI: The police constable accused of attempting to murder a teenage girl after raping her was arrested in Kailali district on Monday night. A complaint was filed against Police Constable Sushil Singh stationed at a temporary police post in Gadsera area of Jorayal Rural Municipality in Doti Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Tuesday reported 3,114 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 179,614. Of the total infections, 1,247 are females and 1,867 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,468 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Vall Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ten months after the detection of the first confirmed case of coronavirus, Nepal's Covid death toll on Tuesday surpassed 1000. In January 13, the country had learnt of its first coronavirus positive case. As many as 20 new deaths were reported from across the country in the past 24 Read More...