UN chief pans countries who ignored COVID-19 facts, WHO guidance

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday decried countries – without naming any – who rejected facts about the coronavirus pandemic and ignored guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO).
Guterres addressed a special session of the 193-member UN General Assembly on COVID-19, which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and spread globally, so far infecting nearly 65 million people and killing nearly 1.5 million.
Dozens of world leaders have submitted pre-recorded video statements for the two-day meeting.
“From the start, the World Health Organization provided factual information and scientific guidance that should have been the basis for a coordinated global response,” Guterres said.
“Unfortunately, many of these recommendations were not followed. And in some situations, there was a rejection of facts and an ignoring of the guidance. And when countries go in their own direction, the virus goes in every direction,” he said.
U.S. President Donald Trump cut funding to the WHO earlier this year and announced plans to quit the Geneva-based body over accusations it was a puppet of China, which the WHO denied. The U.S. withdrawal would have taken effect in July next year, but U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has said he will rescind the move.
“The pandemic underscores the importance of the World Health Organization, an institution that needs to be strengthened,” said German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Long-simmering tensions between the United States and China hit boiling point over the pandemic at the United Nations, where months of bickering between the superpowers has spotlighted Beijing’s bid for greater multilateral influence in a challenge to Washington’s traditional global influence.
POINTING FINGERS
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar did not name any countries in their General Assembly statements, but both made veiled references.
“The world is braced for a second wave of infection – what lies ahead is a tenuous and uphill battle,” said Wang. “Defeating the pandemic requires concerted efforts from all countries. The major ones in particular should play an exemplary role in promoting collaboration.”
In a statement due to be broadcast, Azar cited a lack of “necessary information sharing,” adding: “This dereliction of duty has been absolutely devastating for the entire globe.” Washington has long asserted that a lack of transparency by Beijing worsened the global outbreak, which China denies.
“This is not a time to point fingers,” U.N. General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said. “The United Nations must lead on this.”
Guterres is pushing for a COVID-19 vaccine to be made available to all and for rich countries to help developing countries combat and recover from the pandemic.
“France proposes a donation mechanism so that a portion of the first doses of vaccines available are used to vaccinate priority groups in developing countries,” French President Emmanuel Macron told the General Assembly.
In his statement for broadcast, Britain’s Health Secretary Matthew Hancock urged countries to lift export controls and tariffs on vital items needed to combat the virus, such as gloves and thermometers, adding: “We will put this into action ourselves from the 1 January.”
KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba today said that NC always respects the courage and crucial contributions made by people with disabilities in Nepal’s democratic movements. In a message extended on International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Deuba called for the p Read More...
GAIGHAT: A forest security personnel died in a freak accident as a the barrel of a gun he found in the forest exploded in Udayapur district, on Wednesday night. Information officer Jageshwar Sah at District Forest Office, Udayapur identified the deceased as Lekhnath Bastola of Duhabi Municipality Read More...
CHITWAN: Government is set to conduct the long-awaited rhino census in Chitwan, Parsa, Bardiya and Shuklaphanta national parks. It had been planned to conduct rhino census in 2018 after a large number of rhinos were swept away by the flood and many others died in natural disasters in 2017. Ho Read More...
CAPE CANAVERAL: A mysterious object temporarily orbiting Earth is a 54-year-old rocket, not an asteroid after all, astronomers confirmed Wednesday. Observations by a telescope in Hawaii clinched its identity, according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. The object Read More...
BIRATNAGAR: District hospitals in Province 1 have initiated to provide free tests for cervical cancer screening starting Wednesday. The hospitals would conduct tests for cervical cancer through LBC technology. According to Chief of Province Public Health Laboratory, Dr Jayebendra Yad Read More...
COLOMBO: The Burevi tropical cyclone is headed towards southern India, authorities said on Thursday, after it slammed Sri Lanka's east coast earlier this week but caused little damage. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "red" warning to parts of the southern states of Tamil Nadu Read More...
NAIROBI: In a breakthrough a month after deadly conflict cut off Ethiopia’s Tigray region from the world, the United Nations on Wednesday said it and the Ethiopian government have signed a deal to allow “unimpeded” humanitarian access, at least for areas under federal government control after Read More...
KATHMANDU: The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD) is being observed worldwide today. The theme for this year is 'Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World by, for and with persons with disabilities'. The Day was proc Read More...