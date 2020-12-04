US CDC reports 272,525 deaths from coronavirus

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 13,822,249 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 196,227 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,762 to 272,525.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Dec. 2 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.