US coronavirus cases surpass 7 million as Midwest outbreak flares up

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States topped 7 million on Thursday – more than 20% of the world’s total – as Midwest states reported spikes in COVID-19 infections in September, according to a Reuters tally.
The latest milestone comes just days after the nation surpassed over 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, the world’s highest death toll from the virus. Each day, over 700 people die in the United States from COVID-19.
California leads the country with over 800,000 total cases, followed by Texas, Florida and New York.
All Midwest states except Ohio reported more cases in the past four weeks as compared with the prior four weeks, led by South Dakota and North Dakota. South Dakota had the biggest percentage increase at 166% with 8,129 new cases, while North Dakota’s new cases doubled to 8,752 as compared to 4,243 during the same time in August.
Many cases in those two states have been linked to the annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, that annually attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors.
According to a Reuters analysis, positive cases rose in half of the 50 U.S. states this month. Ten states have reported a record one-day increase in COVID-19 cases in September.
New cases rose last week after falling for eight consecutive weeks. Health experts believe this spike was due to reopening schools and universities as well as parties over the recent Labor Day holiday.
A study by researchers from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Indiana University, the University of Washington and Davidson College said recent reopening of college and university campuses for in-person instruction during late summer this year could be associated with more than 3,000 additional cases of COVID-19 per day in the United States in recent weeks.
U.S. confirmed cases are the highest in the world followed by India with 5.7 million cases and Brazil with 4.6 million.
The United states is currently averaging 40,000 new infections per day. Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said he would like to see the number to fall below 10,000 per day before flu season starts in October.
Health officials and President Donald Trump have presented different views about the nation’s health crisis. Trump, who is seeking re-election to a second term on Nov. 3, early this month had claimed that the United States was “rounding the corner” on the crisis. Fauci contradicted the claim the next day, saying the statistics were disturbing.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23 Hundreds of government officials, mountaineers, fellow Sherpa guides and supporters gathered in Nepal today to mourn the veteran guide who scaled Mount Everest 10 times without supplimentary oxygen. The body of Ang Rita was cremated today according to Buddhist ritua Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23 The Meteorological Forecasting Division has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning throughout the country till Saturday. “A low-pressure area is now located over Chhattisgarh state of India and is advancing to the west and north-west of Nepal, Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23 The Government of Nepal has issued ‘Procedure on Establishment and Operation of Information and Records Centre’ for local levels. The procedure will come into effect after it is passed by the executive of the concerned local unit. It aims to make the service deliver Read More...
RAUTAHAT, SEPTEMBER 23 The probe committee formed to launch an inquiry into the death of Bijaya Ram of Garuda Municipality, Rautahat, has recommended action against six policemen, including SP Rabiraj Khadka. Police had arrested Bijaya and six others on August 16 in connection with the murder Read More...
DHULIKHEL, SEPTEMBER 23 A total of 68 per cent COVID patients have recovered in Kavre. Of the 552 people infected with the virus, 373 have recovered so far in the district. A total of 360 males and 192 females were infected with COVID. Of them, 230 males and 143 females have been cured, accord Read More...
HETAUDA, SEPTEMBER 23 Bagmati Province is set to provide loan at subsidised interest for employment creation as well as production activities in the province. The Bagmati Province Cabinet meeting held today passed the procedures for providing loan meant for programmes related to agriculture, i Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23 The Department of Commerce, Supply and Consumer Protection (DoCSCP) has decided to sell onions that were seized from several vegetable markets at subsidised rate. The department had earlier seized the onions from the traders who were hiding and creating an artificial sh Read More...
POKHARA: Incessant rainfall has led to landslides in two places – Kaligandaki Rural Municipality and Waling Municipality – of Syangja district on Thursday. Two people were buried under the earth as a mass of land fell from above at 3 am in Kaligandaki Rural Municipality. One of them, a 16-yea Read More...