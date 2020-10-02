US President Donald Trump contracts coronavirus infection

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: President of the United States of America Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19.

Trump along with First Lady of the White House Melania Trump contracted the disease.

The American President announced the news of him catching the virus on Twitter a while ago.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The couple will begin their quarantine immediately, the tweet said.

Earlier, one of Trump’s closest aides Hope Hicks tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Hicks had last week accompanied him on Air Force One to a TV debate in Ohio.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook