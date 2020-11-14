Vietnam braces for Typhoon Vamco, 53 dead in Philippines

HANOI/MANILA: Vietnam was bracing for Typhoon Vamco to make landfall in the country’s central coast early on Sunday, as the death toll in the Philippines rose to 53 from that country’s deadliest storm this year.
Packing winds of up to 165 kph (103 mph), Vamco is forecast to hit a swathe of Vietnam’s coast from Ha Tinh to Quang Ngai province, the government’s weather agency said on Saturday.
“This is a very strong typhoon,” Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said, warning provinces in Vamco’s projected path to prepare for its impact.
The provinces plan to evacuate 468,000 people by the end of Saturday, state media cited the government’s disaster management authority as saying.
Vietnam is prone to destructive storms and flooding due to its long coastline. Vamco will be the 13th storm that affects the Southeast Asian country this year, where more than 160 people have been killed in natural disasters triggered by a series of storms since early October.
“There has been no respite for more than eight million people living in central Vietnam,” said Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu, Vietnam Red Cross Society President. “Each time they start rebuilding their lives and livelihoods, they are pummelled by yet another storm.”
In the Philippines, coast guard and disaster agencies scrambled on Saturday to rescue thousands in a northern province after the 21st cyclone to hit the Philippines this year tore through the main island of Luzon late on Wednesday and early Thursday.
Vamco has killed at least 53 people, injured 52 and left 22 missing in the Philippines, according to the Philippines police and army.
POKHARA: An elderly woman died from coronavirus infection in Pokhara Metropolitan City of Kaski district, on Friday. The 67-year-old resident of Pokhara-14 was admitted to the Pokhara Health Science Academy (Western Zonal Hospital) on November 6, according to Gandaki Province Health Directorate. Read More...
WASHINGTON: Officials in the election battleground state of Pennsylvania on Thursday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by US President Donald Trump's campaign seeking to prevent the state from certifying its results in the vote for president. In court filings in the US District Read More...
KATHMANDU: Beyond Possible: One Soldier, Fourteen Peaks — My Life In The Death Zone, an autobiography by Nirmal ‘Nimsdai’ Purja has been launched in Nepal and the UK. Purja, a Nepali climber gives an account of his incredible adventure as a UK Special Forces Operator, to a truly ground- Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Friday reported 2,111 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 206,353. Of the total New cases, 854 are females and 1,257 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,207 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley o Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,593,850 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out. A Read More...
DHAKA: Bangladesh is extending its closure of schools and educational institutions which were last open in March until Dec. 19 amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections during the winter, the education ministry said on Thursday. Experts say the South Asian country, with patchy Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Province 2 Physical Infrastructure Development Minister Jitendra Sonal has said the KP Sharma Oli-led government is unethical in the history of the government in Nepal. In a programme organised to inaugurate Swachchha Samaj Club and to exchange greetings at Bahuari in Prasauni Rural Muni Read More...
MANILA: Thick mud and debris coated many villages around the Philippine capital on Friday after a typhoon killed at least 42 people and caused extensive flooding that sent people fleeing to their roofs, officials said. Troops, police, coast guard and disaster-response teams rescued tens of th Read More...