Vietnam says recent typhoons caused 192 deaths, $1.3 billion damages

HANOI: Natural disasters in the past two months caused Vietnam 30 trillion dong ($1.3 billion) in economic damage and killed 192 people, with 57 still missing, authorities said on Wednesday, with its central provinces bearing most of the losses.
Vietnam’s central region has had a tough year, with its important tourism industry crippled by the coronavirus pandemic long before the arrival of nine typhoons that wiped out crops and damaged homes of hundreds of thousands people.
The two-month toll surpassed losses for the whole of last year, when disasters killed 132 people and caused 6.2 trillion in damage, official data showed.
“We embraced nine typhoons and two tropical depressions in just two months, from mid-September to mid-November. Those abnormal weather events cost our country 30 trillion dong,” said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong in a government statement.
“We have to make sure our residents are not homeless, suffering from hunger or lacking fresh water post-typhoon,” Cuong added.
Vietnam’s economic growth is expected to slow to 2%-3% this year after expanding 7.02% in 2019 due to the wider impact of the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters.
Vietnam is prone to destructive storms and flooding due to its long coastline.
About 11.8 million people in Vietnam’s costal provinces are exposed to the threat of intense flooding, with 35% of settlements located on crowded and eroding coastlines, a World Bank report said in October.
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 30 Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel has stated that the private sector can play a significant role in minimising the impact of the COVID-19 on the country’s economy. Addressing the 23rd anniversary of the Society of Economic Journalists Nepal (SEJON) today, Minister Read More...
KATHMANDU: A woman infected with coronavirus, who was undergoing treatment at the Covid Hospital of BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS), passed away on Tuesday morning. According to BPKIHS, the 82-year-old woman of Damak Municipality-3 in Jhapa district died while receiving treatment Read More...
KATHMANDU: Fifth edition of the Global Migration Film Festival (GMFF) was launched in Nepal virtually on Monday at the 8th Nepal Human Rights International Film Festival (NHRIFF) with the screening of a short film on human trafficking and migration. “Films are one of best media to communicate w Read More...
KATHMANDU: Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is underway. The meeting, which was earlier scheduled to take place in the party's central office in Dhumbarahi, is presently being conducted at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu. Prime Read More...
NEPALGUNJ: One person died and 10 others sustained injuries in a brawl that occurred at a festive fair in Baniyan village of Janaki Rural Municipality-5 in Banke district, on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Dhaniram Yadav (45), a local resident. Likewise, police identified the injured Read More...
KATHMANDU: The District Administration Office (DAO), Kathmandu has issued a directive against people holding rallies, mass meetings and demonstrations. The DAO in a statement urged Kathmandu denizens to not create crowd and or get involved in such activities owing to the steady rise of coronaviru Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Tuesday reported 21 additional coronavirus fatalities following which the total deaths from the disease have reached 1529. Globally, over 1.4 million deaths from Covid-19 have been recorded while the total cases amount to 63.3 million. On Tuesday, 1304 new infections were r Read More...
KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally has advanced to 234,756 as 1,304 additional infections emerged on Tuesday. Of the total cases, 501 are females while 803 are males. In the last 24 hours, 530 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 409 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Read More...