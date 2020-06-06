WHO provides updated guidelines for use of masks against coronavirus infection

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended updated guidelines for the use of masks as a part of comprehensive measures against transmission of the coronavirus infection.

WHO, on Friday, released videos explaining the right techniques of using fabric and medical masks as a precaution against COVID-19.

The general public have been advised to wear cloth face masks while anyone working in the clinical area of a health facility — not just those caring for patients who have COVID-19 — have been recommended to wear medical masks.

Likewise, medical masks have been also been recommended for people wo have risk factors and live in community transmission areas; this includes people aged 60 years and above and those with underlying medical conditions.

To ease the understanding of people, WHO also shared infographics depicting the method of using different kinds of masks.

The WHO document titled “Advice on the use of masks in the context of COVID-19” states an update of the guidelines published in April 2020 and includes scientific evidence relevant to the use of masks for preventing transmission of the coronavirus disease along with practical considerations.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus informed that the new recommendations come with strong caveats that masks alone won’t protect people from COVID-19 and that they should be used as part of comprehensive measures that also include physical distancing, hand hygiene, and other public health measures.

Video Courtesy: World Health Organization/YouTube

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook