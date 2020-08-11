World Food Programme to send 50,000 T of wheat flour to Lebanon: UN

DUBAI: A report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released on Tuesday said the World Food Programme would be sending 50,000 tonnes of wheat flour to Beirut to stabilise Lebanon’s wheat supply.
A Reuters report on Friday revealed Lebanon’s government held no strategic stockpile of grain before last week’s blast at the port and all privately held stocks at the country’s only grain silo were destroyed in the explosion.
The flour will be sent “to stabilise the national supply and ensure there is no food shortage in the country,” the report said.
Current flour reserves in Lebanon were estimated to cover market needs for six weeks.
“An initial shipment of 17,500 tonnes is due to arrive in Beirut within the coming 10 days to supply bakeries for one month,” the report said.
