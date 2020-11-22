Nepal | November 22, 2020

The Himalayan Times > World > Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 58.14 million, death toll at 1,381,424

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 58.14 million, death toll at 1,381,424

Published: November 22, 2020 7:05 pm On: World
Reuters
LONDON: More than 58.14 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,381,424​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases
United States 255,858 12,101,801
India 133,227 9,095,806
Brazil 168,989 6,052,786
France 48,518 2,127,051
Russia 35,778 2,064,748
Spain 42,618 1,556,730
United Kingdom 54,626 1,493,383
Italy 49,261 1,380,531
Argentina 36,902 1,366,182
Colombia 35,104 1,240,493
Mexico 101,373 1,032,688
Iran 44,327 841,308
South Africa 20,845 765,409
Iraq 11,925 533,555
Indonesia 15,774 493,308
Bangladesh 6,350 445,281
Philippines 8,080 416,852
Pakistan 7,662 374,173
Saudi Arabia 5,761 355,034
Canada 11,406 325,711
Morocco 5,256 320,962
Austria 2,328 241,294
Nepal 1,321 220,308
Japan 1,994 131,663
Costa Rica 1,608 129,418
Kazakhstan 1,945 125,466

