Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 58.14 million, death toll at 1,381,424

LONDON: More than 58.14 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,381,424​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 255,858 12,101,801 India 133,227 9,095,806 Brazil 168,989 6,052,786 France 48,518 2,127,051 Russia 35,778 2,064,748 Spain 42,618 1,556,730 United Kingdom 54,626 1,493,383 Italy 49,261 1,380,531 Argentina 36,902 1,366,182 Colombia 35,104 1,240,493 Mexico 101,373 1,032,688 Iran 44,327 841,308 South Africa 20,845 765,409 Iraq 11,925 533,555 Indonesia 15,774 493,308 Bangladesh 6,350 445,281 Philippines 8,080 416,852 Pakistan 7,662 374,173 Saudi Arabia 5,761 355,034 Canada 11,406 325,711 Morocco 5,256 320,962 Austria 2,328 241,294 Nepal 1,321 220,308 Japan 1,994 131,663 Costa Rica 1,608 129,418 Kazakhstan 1,945 125,466

