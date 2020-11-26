Nepal | November 26, 2020

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 60.37 million, death toll at 1,420,556

Published: November 26, 2020
Reuters
LONDON: More than 60.37 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,420,556​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases
United States 262,139 12,771,689
India 135,223 9,266,705
Brazil 170,769 6,166,606
France 50,618 2,170,097
Russia 37,538 2,162,503
Spain 44,037 1,605,066
United Kingdom 56,534 1,557,007
Italy 52,028 1,480,874
Argentina 37,714 1,390,388
Colombia 35,860 1,270,991
Mexico 103,597 1,070,487
Iran 46,207 894,385
Bangladesh 6,487 454,146
Pakistan 7,843 386,198
Nepal 1,412 227,640
Japan 2,041 138,484
Bulgaria 3,226 129,348

 

