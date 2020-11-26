Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 60.37 million, death toll at 1,420,556

Reuters

LONDON: More than 60.37 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,420,556​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 262,139 12,771,689 India 135,223 9,266,705 Brazil 170,769 6,166,606 France 50,618 2,170,097 Russia 37,538 2,162,503 Spain 44,037 1,605,066 United Kingdom 56,534 1,557,007 Italy 52,028 1,480,874 Argentina 37,714 1,390,388 Colombia 35,860 1,270,991 Mexico 103,597 1,070,487 Iran 46,207 894,385 Bangladesh 6,487 454,146 Pakistan 7,843 386,198 Nepal 1,412 227,640 Japan 2,041 138,484 Bulgaria 3,226 129,348

