Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 60.91 million, death toll at 1,431,297

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 60.91 million, death toll at 1,431,297

Published: November 27, 2020
Reuters
LONDON: More than 60.91 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,431,297​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases
United States 263,390 12,875,317
India 135,715 9,309,787
Brazil 171,460 6,204,220
Russia 38,062 2,187,990
France 50,957 2,183,660
Spain 44,374 1,617,355
United Kingdom 57,032 1,574,562
Italy 52,850 1,509,875
Argentina 37,941 1,399,431
Colombia 36,019 1,280,487
Mexico 104,242 1,078,594
Iran 46,689 908,346
South Africa 21,289 778,571
Indonesia 16,352 516,753
Bangladesh 6,524 456,438
Philippines 8,242 424,297
Pakistan 7,897 389,311
Morocco 5,619 340,684
Nepal 1,435 229,343
Japan 2,078 141,002
Bulgaria 3,367 133,060

 

