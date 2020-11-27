Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 60.91 million, death toll at 1,431,297

Reuters

Share Now:











LONDON: More than 60.91 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,431,297​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 263,390 12,875,317 India 135,715 9,309,787 Brazil 171,460 6,204,220 Russia 38,062 2,187,990 France 50,957 2,183,660 Spain 44,374 1,617,355 United Kingdom 57,032 1,574,562 Italy 52,850 1,509,875 Argentina 37,941 1,399,431 Colombia 36,019 1,280,487 Mexico 104,242 1,078,594 Iran 46,689 908,346 South Africa 21,289 778,571 Indonesia 16,352 516,753 Bangladesh 6,524 456,438 Philippines 8,242 424,297 Pakistan 7,897 389,311 Morocco 5,619 340,684 Nepal 1,435 229,343 Japan 2,078 141,002 Bulgaria 3,367 133,060

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook