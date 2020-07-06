Wuhan raises flood alert level as rains batter China

SHANGHAI: The central Chinese city of Wuhan, epicentre of the new coronavirus pandemic, raised its flood alert level on Monday as torrential rain and thunderstorms battered swathes of the country, including the Yangtze river on which it sits.
Wuhan upgraded its emergency flood response to Level II from Level III, the second-highest on its four-tier scale, after days of heavy downpours submerged many of its roads.
Authorities warned in March that Wuhan and other flood-prone cities on the Yangtze’s middle reaches faced higher than usual levels of rainfall this year.
Mayor Zhou Xianwang promised that crucial flood defence work would not be affected by the coronavirus outbreak, which saw the city locked down for more than two months. The city was badly hit by devastating floods on the Yangtze in 1998.
Torrential rains continued to batter China on Monday from Chongqing in the southwest to Shanghai on the east coast. The provinces of Zhejiang, Anhui and Jiangsu all declared “yellow alerts”.
Water exceeded warning levels at more than 50 locations along China’s rivers, according to data from the Ministry of Water Resources on Monday.
Chen Tao, a senior forecaster with the China Meteorological Administration (CMA), said regions along the Yangtze could see as much as 400 mm of rainfall in the next three days.
Particular attention needed to be paid to small and medium-sized rivers and to risks such as mudslides and the inundation of farmland, he said.
“Heavy rainfall may be the first step in a chain of disasters,” he was quoted as saying on the bureau’s website.
CMA officials told a briefing on Friday that rainfall in June was 13.5% higher than the seasonal norm. Occurrences of torrential rain and thunderstorms were 43% higher than the 2017-2019 average, they added.
POKHARA: A 29-year-old who died on Saturday night in Dhorpatan Municipality-4 of Baglung has been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19. A PCR test conducted at State Tuberculosis Centre in Pokhara confirmed his infection hours after his death, informed Suraj Gurau, Chief of the Health Office, Read More...
KATHMANDU: With the confirmation of 293 new cases, Nepal's coronavirus infection tally has reached 15,784 on Sunday. Likewise, 132 recoveries were reported by the Ministry of Health and Population, which has taken the total number of recoveries in the country to 6547. Read Also: Over 3000 Covi Read More...
KATHMANDU: With the detection of 30 additional cases, Kathmandu valley's coronavirus infection tally has neared 200 on Sunday. The Ministry of health and population confirmed that 27 cases had surfaced in the capital city in the last 24 hours while, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported two and one cas Read More...
LONDON: Spinner Dom Bess was named in England's 13-man squad for the first test against West Indies and there was no place for Moeen Ali among nine reserves, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Saturday. All-rounder Ben Stokes will lead England in the match, which will begin a Read More...
BAJURA: Landslips and floods triggered by incessant rainfall has obstructed vehicular movement along the Martardi-Saphebagar road section in the district for last couple of days. Despite making constant efforts to clear debris to resume vehicular movement, falling rocks have created problem i Read More...
SYDNEY: Several thousand people rallied in Black Lives Matter protests across Australia over the weekend to call for racial equality and highlight deaths of Indigenous people while in police custody. About 500 people protested Sunday in Newcastle, north of Sydney, after the New South Wales state Read More...
KATHMANDU: After allegations of bullying by former bandmate Kwon Mina, K-pop girl group AOA's leader Shin Jimin has decided to leave the group and halt all her activities after admitting to bullying Kwon. The Korea Times reports that the singer's agency FNC Entertainment released a statement Read More...
POKHARA: A heavily pregnant woman has been rescued and airlifted by a helicopter from Jomson in Mustang district to Pokhara for treatment on Sunday. The woman was taken to Jomsom Hospital for delivery. However, the hospital referred her to Pokhara-based Gandaki Medical Teaching Hospital for furth Read More...