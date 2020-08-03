HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, AUGUST 2

A total of seven repatriation flights were conducted today to evacuate Nepalis stranded in Gulf countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), a total of 1,184 Nepalis were evacuated today. Among them, 150 passengers along with four dead bodies were evacuated from Qatar while 254 passengers along with 14 dead bodies were evacuated from Malaysia by Nepal Airlines Corporation.

Similarly, Himalaya Airlines brought back 154 passengers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Air Arabia and Fly Dubai also repatriated 165 and 152 passengers, respectively from the UAE.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways repatriated 139 passengers from Qatar while Malindo Air brought back 170 passengers from Malaysia.

Under the fourth phase of repatriation, seven more flights have been scheduled on Monday to repatriate Nepalis.

Amid this four domestic flights were also conducted today. As per TIA, Simrik Heli departed to Hetauda and Dhangadhi empty.

Likewise, Kailash Heli flew to Sankhuwasabha from Kathmandu carrying five passengers. Summit Air also departed to Simikot carrying 17 passengers from Kathmandu today.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook