2021 Ford EcoSport at 2020 price

KATHMANDU: GO Automobiles Pvt Ltd, the authorised dealer for Ford vehicles in Nepal, has opened bookings for fresh 2021 make Ford EcoSport. Since its launch in 2013 and major update in 2017 (introduction of dragon series engine), Ford EcoSport has been the game-changer in compact SUV segment in Nepal.

Due to the confidence of customers in Ford EcoSport, the model is sold out for this year and booking has been opened for 2021 make vehicles at 2020 price, as per a media release.

However, this offer will be available for limited period only. The 2021 EcoSport offers Ford’s latest three-cylinder 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol engine that delivers segment best 122 PS of power and 149 Nm of torque.

Strengthening its value for money credentials, the 2021 Ford EcoSport lineup will offer standard three-year or 100,000 km factory warranty.

A version of this article appears in print on December 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

